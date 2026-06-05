Get ready to stream the 2026 World Cup with this Norton VPN Deal

The most anticipated event in the football calendar is here, with more teams than ever set to compete.

Argentina will look to defend their crown, but with Portugal, Spain, France, England, and Brazil all among the favourites, it promises to be a thrilling tournament.

Better yet, there are plenty of free streams available for the tournament, and Norton VPN can help you watch the World Cup from anywhere in the world.

⚽️ FIFA World Cup 2026: Watch LIVE

The biggest FIFA World Cup in history will be contested by 48 teams over 39 days, with a whopping 104 matches — and we'll show you how to stream them all for free.

📅 Date: Thursday, June 11 to Sunday, July 19

📍 Location: Various across the US, Mexico and Canada

🆓 Free streams: BBC iPlayer & ITVX (UK) | SBS On Demand (AU)

🌎 Watch anywhere: Try Norton VPN 100% risk free

Stream every World Cup match worldwide with this Norton VPN deal

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the World Cup 2026, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your major sporting events like the World Cup 2026 or other content even if you're not there. Our favourite streaming VPN is Norton VPN.

► Sign up to Norton VPN and watch the World Cup with our exclusive offer Norton VPN is fast, reliable and packed with useful features, with server locations worldwide. Its Ultimate plan is especially great value, protecting up to 20 devices under one subscription. ✅ 60-day money-back guarantee

✅ Just £2.50/month Get Norton VPN and if you aren't satisfied you can still cancel up to 60-days after your purchase.

Why should I get Norton VPN?

Norton VPN ranks as Tom's Guides best streaming VPN and with good reason.

It's fast, simple to use and unlocks loads of streaming websites around the world, including ITVX, BBC iPlayer and SBS On Demand — perfect for this World Cup.

It can even unblock trickier services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, which you may find difficult with other VPN's.