How to watch Citizen Vigilante online from anywhere – stream Armie Hammer film

Citizen Vigilante is the viral movie from director Uwe Boll, pairing the controversial filmmaker with Armie Hammer in his first leading role since returning to Hollywood. It's available now in the US, but viewers wanting to watch Citizen Vigilante in the UK, Germany and Australia and beyond needn't miss out.

Set in Croatia, the action thriller follows wealthy businessman Sanders (Hammer), who abandons faith in the justice system and launches a brutal Deathwish-style campaign against violent criminals and corrupt officials.

As videos of his exploits spread online, he becomes both a wanted fugitive and an unlikely folk hero, sparking fierce debate about vigilantism, justice and public opinion.

According to headlines, the film is 'banned in Germany'. This is because it has not been granted an age rating yet.

Curious to see what all the online fuss is about? We'll show you how to watch Citizen Vigilante online and from anywhere – including the UK..

How to watch Citizen Vigilante online in US

Citizen Vigilante was made available for free on X/Twitter for 24 hours, ending 3pm BST on Sat, 27 June.

Citizen Vigilante is currently available digitally in the US and Canada, where it can be rented or purchased via Amazon Prime Video (Rent – $6.99), Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

UK viewers are currently out of luck. The film has not been released on the UK Apple TV Store and isn't listed on Prime Video UK.

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Can I watch Citizen Vigilante in the UK or Australia?

UK: No. Citizen Vigilante is not currently available to stream, rent or buy on any major UK platform, including Apple TV, Prime Video, Sky Store or Rakuten TV. So if you can't find it on the UK Apple TV app, that's because it hasn't been released there yet.

Australia: No, for now. There are currently no Australian streaming or digital rental listings on the major services. The film's digital release has so far been limited primarily to the US and Canada, where it's available via Apple TV, Prime Video and Fandango at Home.

An American abroad? Use this VPN to connect to regionally-specific services like Peacock and stream your favorite shows, no matter where you're currently located.

Citizen Vigilante FAQ

Why has Citizen Vigilante been banned in Germany? The film has been effectively 'blocked from release' in Germany after the country's FSK ratings board declined to grant it an age classification. Without a rating, it cannot receive a standard theatrical release. Director Uwe Boll argues the decision amounts to censorship, while critics say the film's depiction of violence against migrants risks inciting hatred.

What to know about Citizen Vigilante

What is Citizen Vigilante about?

Uwe Boll’s action thriller follows a wealthy American in Croatia who becomes a violent vigilante targeting criminals and corrupt officials.

Who stars in it?

Armie Hammer leads the cast, with Costas Mandylor also starring.

Why is Citizen Vigilante going viral on social media?

Elon Musk publicly backed the movie and shared a free, time-limited release on X (formerly Twitter). Boll claims the 48-hour online release is a response to what he views as censorship in Europe, benefitting from the 'Streisant Effect'.

Why is the film so controversial?

Beyond marking Armie Hammer's biggest leading role since his Hollywood comeback, Citizen Vigilante has divided opinion over its subject matter. Boll rejects those accusations, insisting the film is intended to provoke debate.

What has been the response?

The response has been sharply divided between professional critics and audiences. As of today, Citizen Vigilante has a 0% critics' score versus a 95% audience score on the Popcornmeter, making it one of the biggest critic/audience splits of the year. Variety called it "violent, incoherent and morally bankrupt," arguing the film undermines Armie Hammer's attempted comeback

Citizen Vigilante cast (2026)

Armie Hammer as Sanders (the vigilante)

as (the vigilante) Costas Mandylor as Interpol Regional Chief Henry

as Désirée Giorgetti as Elsa

as Steffen Mennekes as Owen

as Dora Dimić Rakar as Raped Girl

as Vjekoslav Katušin as Arab Mafia Boss

as Neb Chupin as SWAT Leader Pierre

as Elizabeth Zacero as News Anchor

as Benjamin Schnau as Jack

as Mukit Abdul Hamid as Yusuf

as Hila Harush as Dehlia

as Roni Lepej as Judge Reinhold

Will there be a Citizen Vigilante sequel? Elon Musk seems to think so: on June 27, the tech trillionaire tweeted "Citizen Vigilante 2 will be even better."