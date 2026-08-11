TV Spy — Outer Banks, Lanterns, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 15-21 August

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Latest Videos From What to Watch Watch full video here:

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Outer Banks season 5

(Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2026)

We're going on one last adventure with the Pogues as the fifth and final season of hit Netflix drama Outer Banks premieres on 20 August.

The official plot synopsis reads: "Season 5 finds the Pogues at their absolute breaking point following the tragic loss of JJ (Rudy Pankow) in Morocco. Stranded far from home and mourning the heart of their crew, they’ve lost the Blue Crown and continue to face a gauntlet of familiar threats.

"Chandler Groff (J. Anthony Crane) is still at large, Dalia (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the Corsairs are closing in, and the Kooks are trying to ensure the Pogues have no home to return to. So John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) must rely on their scrappy instincts — and an uneasy alliance with Rafe (Drew Starkey) — to keep from falling apart for good.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The Pogues are in a desperate race to reclaim their future and finally win the freedom they’ve always been chasing. It’s the Pogues against the world as they seek to avenge their best friend and bring it on home…one final time."

Lanterns

(Image credit: HBO)

Based on the DC comic Green Lantern, this TV show adaptation brings the iconic heroes to the American heartland. Lanterns follows intergalactic cops John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), who become embroiled in a dark mystery with extra-terrestrial ties as they investigate a murder in Rushville, Nebraska.

The HBO series also stars Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Laura Linney, Jason Ritter, Ulrich Thomsen, Nathan Fillion, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Average Joe seasons 1 & 2

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Average Joe sees blue-collar plumber, John Washington (Deon Cole), become an accidental gangster when he learns that his recently-deceased father lived a secret life and stole millions from dangerous people. Now, those people believe Joe has the money and it becomes a violent race against time to find the truth and the cash

Season 1 drops as a box set on Paramount+ on 19 August just as the second series makes its debut on the streaming platform.

In season 2, which picks up after the events of season one, Joe attempts to move forward until a threat towards his family sends him to Cape Town, South Africa. His search for answers soon turn into a perilous adventure as the gang find themselves being hunted across the city and outrunning enemies.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Average Joe season 1 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 19 August (box set)

Average Joe season 2 episodes 1 & 2 air on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 19 August

Best Medicine episode 12 airs on Sky One on Tuesday, 18 August

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 9 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 21 August

Chicago Med season 11 episode 9 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 21 August

Chicago PD season 13 episode 9 airs on Sky Witness on Friday, 21 August

CIA episode 4 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, 20 August

Diarra From Detroit season 2 episode 5 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 19 August

Fire Country season 4 episode 8 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 19 August

Furious episode 6 airs on Disney+ on Monday, 17 August

Lanterns episode 1 airs on HBO Max on Monday, 17 August

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 27 episode 13 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, 17 August

Lioness season 3 episode 3 airs on Paramount+ on Sunday, 16 August

Lucky episode 7 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 19 August

Outer Banks season 5 airs on Netflix on Thursday, 20 August (box set)

Reacher season 4 episode 4 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, 19 August

Silo season 3 episode 8 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 21 August

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 4 episode 5 airs on Paramount+ on Thursday, 20 August

Station Eleven episodes 9 & 10 air on Sky Atlantic on Friday, 21 August

Ted Lasso season 4 episode 3 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 19 August

Ted Lasso season 4 continues on Apple TV. (Image credit: Apple TV)