TV Spy — Lioness, Ted Lasso, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 1-7 August

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

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Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Lioness season 3

(Image credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+)

Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman are back on the front lines in Taylor Sheridan's epic Paramount+ spy thriller, Lioness.

The Yellowstone creator has swapped his signature dusty neo-Western dramas for a female-led espionage nail-biter which sees chaos ensue when "hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals collide" as the Lioness team embark on a personal assignment.

The official synopsis of Lioness season 3 reads: "Joe (Saldaña) walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn’t, names vanish, and paths rearrange. Guided by Kaitlyn (Kidman) and Westfield (Michael Kelly), Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life."

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If you need a refresher on what happened in the previous season before the third instalment premieres on 2 August, check out the episode recaps in our Lioness season 2 guide.

Ted Lasso season 4

(Image credit: Apple TV)

The global smash hit comedy Ted Lasso is back to score another goal on Apple TV. In Ted Lasso season 4, Jason Sudeikis' moustachioed coach returns to Richmond to coach a second division women's football team where they will learn to leap before they look and take chances they never thought they would.

Fan favourites Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift all return this season, alongside newcomers Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 3

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2026)

Giddy up for more drama as the third season of My Life with the Walter Boys gallops onto Netflix on 6 August. The romantic drama picks up after the season 2 finale where Alex (Ashby Gentry) overheard his girlfriend Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) and brother Cole (Noah LaLonde) confess their love for each other. However, they were interrupted when their father George (Marc Blucas) was rushed to hospital.

So what's next for the trio this time around? Well, according to the logline: "Season 3 sees the Walters realise what’s important in the fallout from this — and discover that it’s okay to go after what you want. With their love lives still hanging in the balance, Alex turns to his new rodeo riding team, and Cole gets back in the driver’s seat of his life, literally, when a race car driver sees potential in him. Meanwhile, Jackie pours her heart into developing the town’s community space. But when a childhood friend arrives from New York, the life she left behind proves harder to forget than she expected."

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Best Medicine episode 10 airs on Sky One on Tuesday, 4 August

CIA episode 3 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, 6 August

Diarra From Detroit season 2 episode 3 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 5 August

Fire Country season 4 episode 6 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 5 August

Furious episode 4 airs on Disney+ on Monday, 3 August

House of the Dragon season 3 episode 7 airs on HBO Max and Sky Atlantic on Monday, 3 August

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 27 episode 11 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, 3 August

Lioness season 3 episode 1 airs on Paramount+ on Sunday, 2 August

Lucky episode 5 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 5 August

My Life With the Walter Boys season 3 airs on Netflix on Thursday, 6 August (box set)

NCIS: Hawaiʻi season 3 episode 9 airs on 5USA on Monday, 3 August

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 episode 7 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, 1 August

Ramy season 3 episodes 3 & 4 air on Channel 4 on Saturday, 1 August

Ramy season 3 episodes 5 & 6 air on Channel 4 on Sunday, 2 August

Ramy season 3 episodes 7 & 8 airs on Channel 4 on Friday, 7 August

Ramy season 3 continues on Channel 4. (Image credit: Hulu/Channel 4)