TV Spy — Lioness, Ted Lasso, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 1-7 August
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Lioness season 3
Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman are back on the front lines in Taylor Sheridan's epic Paramount+ spy thriller, Lioness.
The Yellowstone creator has swapped his signature dusty neo-Western dramas for a female-led espionage nail-biter which sees chaos ensue when "hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals collide" as the Lioness team embark on a personal assignment.
The official synopsis of Lioness season 3 reads: "Joe (Saldaña) walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn’t, names vanish, and paths rearrange. Guided by Kaitlyn (Kidman) and Westfield (Michael Kelly), Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life."
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
If you need a refresher on what happened in the previous season before the third instalment premieres on 2 August, check out the episode recaps in our Lioness season 2 guide.
Ted Lasso season 4
The global smash hit comedy Ted Lasso is back to score another goal on Apple TV. In Ted Lasso season 4, Jason Sudeikis' moustachioed coach returns to Richmond to coach a second division women's football team where they will learn to leap before they look and take chances they never thought they would.
Fan favourites Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift all return this season, alongside newcomers Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely.
My Life with the Walter Boys season 3
Giddy up for more drama as the third season of My Life with the Walter Boys gallops onto Netflix on 6 August. The romantic drama picks up after the season 2 finale where Alex (Ashby Gentry) overheard his girlfriend Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) and brother Cole (Noah LaLonde) confess their love for each other. However, they were interrupted when their father George (Marc Blucas) was rushed to hospital.
So what's next for the trio this time around? Well, according to the logline: "Season 3 sees the Walters realise what’s important in the fallout from this — and discover that it’s okay to go after what you want. With their love lives still hanging in the balance, Alex turns to his new rodeo riding team, and Cole gets back in the driver’s seat of his life, literally, when a race car driver sees potential in him. Meanwhile, Jackie pours her heart into developing the town’s community space. But when a childhood friend arrives from New York, the life she left behind proves harder to forget than she expected."
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- Best Medicine episode 10 airs on Sky One on Tuesday, 4 August
- CIA episode 3 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, 6 August
- Diarra From Detroit season 2 episode 3 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 5 August
- Fire Country season 4 episode 6 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 5 August
- Furious episode 4 airs on Disney+ on Monday, 3 August
- House of the Dragon season 3 episode 7 airs on HBO Max and Sky Atlantic on Monday, 3 August
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 27 episode 11 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, 3 August
- Lioness season 3 episode 1 airs on Paramount+ on Sunday, 2 August
- Lucky episode 5 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 5 August
- My Life With the Walter Boys season 3 airs on Netflix on Thursday, 6 August (box set)
- NCIS: Hawaiʻi season 3 episode 9 airs on 5USA on Monday, 3 August
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 episode 7 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, 1 August
- Ramy season 3 episodes 3 & 4 air on Channel 4 on Saturday, 1 August
- Ramy season 3 episodes 5 & 6 air on Channel 4 on Sunday, 2 August
- Ramy season 3 episodes 7 & 8 airs on Channel 4 on Friday, 7 August
- Silo season 3 episode 6 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 7 August
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 4 episode 3 airs on Paramount+ on Thursday, 6 August
- Station Eleven episodes 5 & 6 air on Sky Atlantic on Friday, 7 August
- Sterling Point airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, 5 August (box set)
- Sugar season 2 episode 7 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 7 August
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 1 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 5 August
- The Five-Star Weekend episodes 7 & 8 air on Sky Atlantic on Thursday, 6 August
- The Hunting Party season 2 episode 2 airs on U&Alibi on Thursday, 6 August
- The Shards episodes 1 & 2 air on Disney+ on Thursday, 6 August
- The Vampire Lestat: Interview with the Vampire season 3 episode 2 airs on BBC2 on Tuesday, 4 August
- The Westies episode 5 airs on MGM+ on Sunday, 2 August
- Tyler Perry's Ruthless (season 6 part 1) episode 7 airs on Paramount+ on Tuesday, 4 August
- Will Trent season 4 episode 12 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, 5 August
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
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