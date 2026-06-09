TV Spy — Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Sugar and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 13-19 June
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Our top picks across TV and streaming
Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5
The final season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan hits MGM+ on 13 June, with Mekai Curtis and Patina Miller reprising their roles as Kanan Stark and Raquel "Raq" Thomas one last time in the prequel Power series.
The hit crime drama explores a teenage Kanan Stark (played by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson in the original series) and his entry into the drug business with his mother, Raquel Thomas.
In the fifth installment of the Power franchise: "Kanan’s (Mekai Curtis) true ruthlessness takes shape. He knows exactly who he is and who he must become to defeat his enemies. Kanan solidifies his place in the Queens drug business alongside Southside legend Breeze (Shameik Moore), and their alliance sets the stage for a reckoning that will ripple through every player in this dangerous game.
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"Whether it’s the Thomas family facing the collapse of their reign, Unique (Joey Bada$$) fighting to preserve his legacy or the Mafia maneuvering behind the scenes, many sacrifices will be made. However, nothing will stand in the way of Kanan’s pursuit of power. After all, this isn’t the end for Kanan Stark. It’s just the beginning."
Fancy watching the previous season? Here's how to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 online and from anywhere.
Sugar season 2
Apple TV is giving us a sweet treat with the second season of neo-noir detective drama Sugar. This time, LA private detective John Sugar (Colin Farrell) tackles a new case — tracking the troubled older brother of a local boxer as he continues to search for his missing sister. But when the investigation turns into a sinister conspiracy, how far will he go to do what's right?
If you want a reminder of what happened in the previous series, take a look at our episode recaps in our Sugar season 1 guide, as well as our ending explained which reveals all about the huge plot twist.
The Rookie season 8
It's John Nolan's (Nathan Fillion) last shift as The Rookie season 8 comes to an end on 16 June. The final episode of the police procedural sees the cops launch a high-stakes search to take down a criminal. Meanwhile other members of the team test their friendships and leaderships, while Nolan tries to balance duty and family.
This won't be the last you see of Nolan in action though, as the acclaimed ABC show has been renewed for season 9 and is set to premiere in 2027.
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- Best Medicine episode 3 airs on Sky One on Tuesday, 16 June
- Cape Fear episode 4 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 19 June
- Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 episode 5 airs on Disney+ on Friday, 19 June
- Doc season 2 episode 20 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 17 June
- Dutton Ranch episode 7 airs on Paramount+ on Friday, 19 June
- FBI season 8 episode 20 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, 18 June
- FROM season 4 episode 8 airs on Sky One on Thursday, 18 June
- Law & Order season 24 episode 19 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, 16 June
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 27 episode 4 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, 15 June
- Matlock season 2 episode 15 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 17 June
- Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed episode 6 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 17 June
- NCIS: Hawaiʻi season 3 episode 2 airs on 5USA on Monday, 15 June
- PONIES episodes 7 & 8 air on Sky Atlantic on Friday, 19 June
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 episode 1 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, 13 June
- Star City episode 5 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 19 June
- Sugar season 2 episode 1 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 19 June
- The Pitt season 2 episode 13 airs on HBO Max on Friday, 19 June
- The Rookie season 8 episode 18 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, 16 June
- Tracker season 3 episode 18 airs on Disney+ on Tuesday, 16 June
- Watson season 2 episode 18 airs on Sky Witness on Sunday, 14 June
- Widow's Bay episode 10 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 17 June
- Will Trent season 4 episode 5 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, 17 June
- Zatima season 4B episode 7 airs on Paramount+ on Tuesday, 16 June
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.