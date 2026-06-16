TV Spy — Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Bear, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 20-26 June

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

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Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2

(Image credit: Katie Yu/Netflix © 2025)

The hit Netflix adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon is back for a second season on 25 June. After saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang (Gordon Cormier) and his 'Gaang' — Katara (Kiawentiio), and Sokka (Ian Ousley), have another battle on their hands. This time, the crew go on a mission to convince the Earth King to help them in their fight against Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim).

If you want a reminder of what happened in Avatar: The Last Airbender season 1, then check out our episode recaps.

The Bear season 5

(Image credit: FX)

There's more culinary chaos in the final season of critically acclaimed dramedy The Bear, which picks up after Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie and Natalie “Sugar” (Abby Elliott) discover that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has walked away from the restaurant and left them to run the business. The new partners must try to earn a Michelin star with no money, the threat of a sale and a torrential storm in their way. Although they soon realise that what makes a restaurant “perfect” might not be the food, but the people.

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The Bear season 5 has its last service on Disney+ on 26 June.

House of the Dragon season 3

(Image credit: 2026 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved)

Betrayal and bloodshed await as House of the Dragon season 3 swoops onto our screens on 22 June. In the third instalment of the Game of Thrones prequel, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) is confident of peace after agreeing a deal with her arch-enemy Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) that will allow her to waltz into King's Landing unchallenged.

Unfortunately, her plans soon turn to ash as she fears for the life of her son Prince Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett) in the Battle of the Gullet. Happy Valley star James Norton joins the cast as fearsome new foe and Alicent's cousin Ormond, while Matt Smith returns as Daemon Targaryen.

It's been two years since the release of the previous season, so check out our episode recaps in our House of the Dragon season 2 guide to refresh your mind on everything that went down in the fantasy saga.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 airs on Netflix on Thursday, 25 June (box set)

Best Medicine episode 4 airs on Sky One on Tuesday, 23 June

Cape Fear episode 5 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 26 June

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 episode 6 airs on Disney+ on Friday, 26 June

Doc season 2 episode 21 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 24 June

Dutton Ranch episode 8 airs on Paramount+ on Friday, 26 June

FBI season 8 episode 21 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, 25 June

FROM season 4 episode 9 airs on Sky One on Thursday, 25 June

House of the Dragon season 3 episode 1 airs on HBO Max and Sky Atlantic on Monday, 22 June

Law & Order season 24 episode 20 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, 23 June

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 27 episode 5 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, 22 June

Matlock season 2 episode 16 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 24 June

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed episode 7 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 24 June

NCIS: Hawaiʻi season 3 episode 3 airs on 5USA on Monday, 22 June

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 episode 2 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, 20 June

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 continues on MGM+. (Image credit: MGM+)