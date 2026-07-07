TV Spy — Lucky, The Westies, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 18-24 July

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

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Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Lucky

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Prepare for killer thrills with this new Apple TV crime drama starring Anya Taylor-Joy. Based on Marissa Stapley’s novel of the same name, Lucky follows the titular con artist (Taylor-Joy) who is forced to go on the run when a multimillion-dollar heist goes wrong. Despite abandoning her life of crime years ago, Lucky must embrace her darker side one last time as she's pursued by the FBI and a ruthless crime boss.

Lucky also features a star-studded cast of Timothy Olyphant, Annette Bening, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Drew Starkey, and William Fichtner.

Catch all the high-octane action on 15 July.

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The Westies

(Image credit: MGM+)

Bullets and bloodshed ignite the streets of 1980s New York in MGM+'s gangland thriller The Westies on 12 July.

The official plot synopsis reads: "The Westies is a gritty and kinetic crime drama centering on New York City’s infamously violent Irish gang of the same name. The series is set in the early 1980s when the construction of the Jacob Javits Convention Center on the Westies’ home turf in Hell’s Kitchen promises a financial windfall. Despite being outnumbered fifty-to-one by the Five Families of the Italian Mafia, the Westies’ legendary brutality and cunning have given them the leverage necessary to share the spoils through a fragile détente.

"But internal conflict between the brash younger generation and the old-school leadership threatens to set a match to this powder keg, which will sweep the Westies into the FBI’s ever-deepening investigation into the Italian mafia."

JK Simmons plays the mob's shrewd leader, Eamon Sweeney with Tom Brittney starring alongside him as his right-hand man, Jimmy Roarke.

R.J. Decker

(Image credit: Disney/Dana Hawley)

Coming to Disney+ on 14 July, this dramedy centres on R.J. Decker (Scott Speedman), a disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colourful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida.

The series sees him tackle bizarre cases with his journalist ex Catherine Delacroix (Adelaide Clemens), her police detective wife Melody Abreu (Bevin Bru) and a mysterious new benefactor "who could be his greatest ally or his one-way ticket back to prison."

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

Best Medicine episode 7 airs on Sky One on Tuesday, 14 July

Cape Fear episode 8 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 17 July

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 episode 9 airs on Disney+ on Friday, 17 July

Fire Country season 4 episode 3 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 15 July

House of the Dragon season 3 episode 4 airs on HBO Max and Sky Atlantic on Monday, 13 July

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 27 episode 8 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, 13 July

Lucky episodes 1 & 2 air on Apple TV on Wednesday, 15 July

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed episode 10 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 15 July

NCIS: Hawaiʻi season 3 episode 6 airs on 5USA on Monday, 13 July

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 episode 5 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, 11 July

R.J. Decker airs on Disney+ on Tuesday, 14 July (box set)

Silo season 3 episode 3 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 17 July

Sugar season 2 episode 5 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 17 July

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episodes 1 & 2 air on ITV1 on Friday, 17 July

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox starts on ITV1. (Image credit: DIsney Plus)