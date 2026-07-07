TV Spy — Lucky, The Westies, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 18-24 July
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Lucky
Prepare for killer thrills with this new Apple TV crime drama starring Anya Taylor-Joy. Based on Marissa Stapley’s novel of the same name, Lucky follows the titular con artist (Taylor-Joy) who is forced to go on the run when a multimillion-dollar heist goes wrong. Despite abandoning her life of crime years ago, Lucky must embrace her darker side one last time as she's pursued by the FBI and a ruthless crime boss.
Lucky also features a star-studded cast of Timothy Olyphant, Annette Bening, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Drew Starkey, and William Fichtner.
Catch all the high-octane action on 15 July.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
The Westies
Bullets and bloodshed ignite the streets of 1980s New York in MGM+'s gangland thriller The Westies on 12 July.
The official plot synopsis reads: "The Westies is a gritty and kinetic crime drama centering on New York City’s infamously violent Irish gang of the same name. The series is set in the early 1980s when the construction of the Jacob Javits Convention Center on the Westies’ home turf in Hell’s Kitchen promises a financial windfall. Despite being outnumbered fifty-to-one by the Five Families of the Italian Mafia, the Westies’ legendary brutality and cunning have given them the leverage necessary to share the spoils through a fragile détente.
"But internal conflict between the brash younger generation and the old-school leadership threatens to set a match to this powder keg, which will sweep the Westies into the FBI’s ever-deepening investigation into the Italian mafia."
JK Simmons plays the mob's shrewd leader, Eamon Sweeney with Tom Brittney starring alongside him as his right-hand man, Jimmy Roarke.
R.J. Decker
Coming to Disney+ on 14 July, this dramedy centres on R.J. Decker (Scott Speedman), a disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colourful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida.
The series sees him tackle bizarre cases with his journalist ex Catherine Delacroix (Adelaide Clemens), her police detective wife Melody Abreu (Bevin Bru) and a mysterious new benefactor "who could be his greatest ally or his one-way ticket back to prison."
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- Best Medicine episode 7 airs on Sky One on Tuesday, 14 July
- Cape Fear episode 8 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 17 July
- Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 episode 9 airs on Disney+ on Friday, 17 July
- Fire Country season 4 episode 3 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 15 July
- House of the Dragon season 3 episode 4 airs on HBO Max and Sky Atlantic on Monday, 13 July
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 27 episode 8 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, 13 July
- Lucky episodes 1 & 2 air on Apple TV on Wednesday, 15 July
- Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed episode 10 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 15 July
- NCIS: Hawaiʻi season 3 episode 6 airs on 5USA on Monday, 13 July
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 5 episode 5 airs on MGM+ on Saturday, 11 July
- R.J. Decker airs on Disney+ on Tuesday, 14 July (box set)
- Silo season 3 episode 3 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 17 July
- Sugar season 2 episode 5 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 17 July
- The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episodes 1 & 2 air on ITV1 on Friday, 17 July
- The Westies episode 1 airs on MGM+ on Sunday, 12 July
- Tracker season 3 episode 22 airs on Disney+ on Tuesday, 14 July
- Tyler Perry's Ruthless (season 6 part 1) episode 4 airs on Paramount+ on Tuesday, 14 July
- Walker season 3 airs on Paramount+ on Friday, 17 July
- Will Trent season 4 episode 8 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, 15 July
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.