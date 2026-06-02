TV Spy — Sweet Magnolias, NCIS: Hawai'i and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 6-12 June

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

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Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

Sweet Magnolias season 5

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 Netflix, Inc.)

There's more small-town drama and margaritas in store for our Southern belles in Sweet Magnolias season 5. The hit Netflix romance premieres on 11 June and sees the three best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) continue to juggle relationships, family, and careers in their hometown of Serenity, SC and beyond.

NCIS: Hawai'i season 3

(Image credit: ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Get ready for an action-packed final season of NCIS: Hawai'i as the police procedural hits UK turf on 5USA this week. The third instalment follows first female Special Agent in Charge, Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), navigating her return to work after being severely injured in the line of duty. Jane and her team aren't alone in their mission to tackle high-stakes crimes though as NCIS: Los Angeles veteran Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) joins the Pearl Harbor team to help combat a deadly terrorist organisation.

Best Medicine

(Image credit: Francisco Roman/FOX.)

UK comedy drama Doc Martin has got the US reboot treatment with Sky One's Best Medicine on 9 June. The original series featured Martin Clunes as the blunt but brilliant GP Martin Ellingham at work in the fictional Cornish village of Portwenn.

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Now, this 13-part American adaptation sees Josh Charles play Martin Best, who develops a blood phobia and leaves his career as a surgeon in Boston to become the general practitioner for the fishing town of Port Wenn, Maine. However, his abrupt bedside manner quickly rubs the locals up the wrong way. Martin Clunes also guest stars as Dr Martin Best’s father, Dr Robert Best.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

All the Queen’s Men episodes 1 & 2 air on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 10 June

Andor season 1 episode 12 airs on Sky One on Monday, 8 June

Best Medicine episodes 1 & 2 air on Sky One on Tuesday, 9 June

Cape Fear episode 3 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 12 June

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 17 episode 10 airs on 5USA on Wednesday, 10 June

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 episode 4 airs on Disney+ on Friday, 12 June

Doc season 2 episode 19 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 10 June

Dutton Ranch episode 6 airs on Paramount+ on Friday, 12 June

Every Year After airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, 10 June (box set)

FBI season 8 episode 19 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, 11 June

FROM season 4 episode 7 airs on Sky One on Thursday, 11 June

Law & Order season 24 episode 18 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, 9 June

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 27 episode 3 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, 8 June

Matlock season 2 episode 14 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 10 June

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed episode 5 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 10 June

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed continues on Apple TV. (Image credit: Apple TV)