TV Spy — Sweet Magnolias, NCIS: Hawai'i and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: 6-12 June
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Our top picks across TV and streaming
Sweet Magnolias season 5
There's more small-town drama and margaritas in store for our Southern belles in Sweet Magnolias season 5. The hit Netflix romance premieres on 11 June and sees the three best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) continue to juggle relationships, family, and careers in their hometown of Serenity, SC and beyond.
NCIS: Hawai'i season 3
Get ready for an action-packed final season of NCIS: Hawai'i as the police procedural hits UK turf on 5USA this week. The third instalment follows first female Special Agent in Charge, Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), navigating her return to work after being severely injured in the line of duty. Jane and her team aren't alone in their mission to tackle high-stakes crimes though as NCIS: Los Angeles veteran Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) joins the Pearl Harbor team to help combat a deadly terrorist organisation.
Best Medicine
UK comedy drama Doc Martin has got the US reboot treatment with Sky One's Best Medicine on 9 June. The original series featured Martin Clunes as the blunt but brilliant GP Martin Ellingham at work in the fictional Cornish village of Portwenn.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Now, this 13-part American adaptation sees Josh Charles play Martin Best, who develops a blood phobia and leaves his career as a surgeon in Boston to become the general practitioner for the fishing town of Port Wenn, Maine. However, his abrupt bedside manner quickly rubs the locals up the wrong way. Martin Clunes also guest stars as Dr Martin Best’s father, Dr Robert Best.
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- All the Queen’s Men episodes 1 & 2 air on Paramount+ on Wednesday, 10 June
- Andor season 1 episode 12 airs on Sky One on Monday, 8 June
- Best Medicine episodes 1 & 2 air on Sky One on Tuesday, 9 June
- Cape Fear episode 3 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 12 June
- Criminal Minds: Evolution season 17 episode 10 airs on 5USA on Wednesday, 10 June
- Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19 episode 4 airs on Disney+ on Friday, 12 June
- Doc season 2 episode 19 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 10 June
- Dutton Ranch episode 6 airs on Paramount+ on Friday, 12 June
- Every Year After airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, 10 June (box set)
- FBI season 8 episode 19 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, 11 June
- FROM season 4 episode 7 airs on Sky One on Thursday, 11 June
- Law & Order season 24 episode 18 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, 9 June
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 27 episode 3 airs on Sky Witness on Monday, 8 June
- Matlock season 2 episode 14 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, 10 June
- Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed episode 5 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 10 June
- NCIS: Hawaiʻi season 3 episode 1 airs on 5USA on Monday, 8 June
- PONIES episodes 5 & 6 air on Sky Atlantic on Friday, 12 June
- Star City episode 4 airs on Apple TV on Friday, 12 June
- Sweet Magnolias season 5 airs on Netflix on Thursday, 11 June (box set)
- The Miniature Wife episode 10 airs on Sky Atlantic on Thursday, 11 June
- The Pitt season 2 episode 11 airs on HBO Max on Friday, 12 June
- The Rookie season 8 episode 17 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, 9 June
- Tracker season 3 episode 17 airs on Disney+ on Tuesday, 9 June
- Watson season 2 episode 17 airs on Sky Witness on Sunday, 7 June
- Widow's Bay episode 9 airs on Apple TV on Wednesday, 10 June
- Will Trent season 4 episode 2 airs on Disney+ on Wednesday, 10 June
- Zatima season 4B episode 6 airs on Paramount+ on Tuesday, 9 June
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.