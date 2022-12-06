The final ever Doc Martin air date revealed

Doc Martin's final ever episode will air on Christmas Day, ITV has announced.

After 18 years of fun and crankiness, Doc Martin will bow out with the Doc Martin Christmas special 2022 on Christmas Day at 9.05 pm.

Running for 90 minutes, it will see star Martin Clunes play the grumpy medic one last time alongside co-star Caroline Catz as Louisa.

Doc Martin season 10 recently aired and many imagined that would be the final time they saw the doc, but here he is looking as thoroughly grumpy as ever at Christmas.

The Christmas special will see the Doc, Louisa and their children stay in Portween for a family celebration. Fans will be pleased to know that all the regulars and eccentric locals will be about.

Obviously, things don’t go to plan as Santa (Ron Cook) has something nasty which causes trouble for all the kids.

Louisa hopes to spread some Christmas cheer with a lantern parade but the old local elf and safety rules cause a spot of bother for that plan. Can Louisa get officious parish councilor Agatha Higgins (Emma Amos) to see sense and let the parade go ahead?

US fans will be able to catch the show on Acorn TV. Doc Martin started in 2004. Talking about the Christmas special, star Martin told us: "As for the Christmas special, it’s an addendum to the series and it's going to be really, really Christmassy!”

He also spoke about filming the show's last series, saying: "It’s a naff thing to say, but I have enjoyed it all. It’s all a hoot. Now that I've finished it, I can see [Doc Martin] for what it is.

"We were just making a silly program and people all over the world liked it. That's really touching and reassuring. It’s all credit to Philippa [Braithwaite, Martin’s wife and the series producer] because none of the scripts have been an easy write. The main protagonist doesn’t like anybody and nobody likes him — it’s a hard starting point!”

The Doc Martin Christmas special will air on ITV on Christmas Day at 9.05 pm. See our Christmas TV guide for all the festive specials.