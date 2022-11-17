Doc Martin Christmas special 2022: all we know about the final-ever episode

There's a Doc Martin Christmas special to savour on ITV1 which will be the last-ever episode.

A Doc Martin Christmas special 2022 is heading to ITV, which will also be tinged with a little sadness as it will be the last time we'll see Dr Martin Ellingham (Martin Clunes), Louisa (Caroline Catz), their family and all the Portwenn regulars.

This festive episode is the final-ever outing with Doc Martin season 10 being the last ever series after 18 years — yes the hit show started way back in 2004 if you can believe it!

Talking about Doc Martin Christmas special, ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill says: "If this really has to be the final series of Doc Martin, we thought we'd also commission a Christmas special! It'll be sad to see the series come to an end after entertaining audiences on ITV for the last 18 years, but we'll make sure the finale is memorable and befitting such a success story. Our thanks to Martin Clunes, Philippa Braithwaite and the amazing cast and crew for creating such a special series."

Here's everything we know so far about the Doc Martin Christmas special on ITV1...

Ian McNiece and Joe Absolom are back as Bert and Al Large for Christmas, along with our other favourite Portwenn locals. (Image credit: ITV)

The Doc Martin Christmas special is arriving on ITV1 for the festive season in 2022. We haven't yet heard its air date, but we'll be expecting it to be shown on either Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day. We'll of course update here as soon as we find out.

Is there a trailer for Doc Martin Christmas special 2022?

Not yet, but we expect ITV will release one in December and we'll post it here when it arrives!

What happens in the Doc Martin Christmas special 2022?

Details for the Doc Martin Christmas special are under wraps for the moment. But what we do know so far is that having decided to stay in Cornwall at the end of the final series, the Doc, his wife Louisa and their kids are definitely in Portwenn for Christmas, alongside all the regulars. The small Cornish town is going to be full of festive fun, so could the grumpy medic really lower their spirits with some sort of outrage?

We'll be providing many more plot details on the Doc Martin Christmas special as soon as we can so do check back.

Martin Clunes reveals more about the Doc Martin festive special. 'It’s going to be really, really Christmassy!' he says. (Image credit: ITV)

Martin Clunes on the Doc Martin Christmas special 2022

Speaking to Whattowatch earlier this year about the end of the show, Martin Clunes gave us a brief insight into the Doc Martin Christmas special along with his other projects and plans...

"I’m currently filming the second series of ITV’s Islands of the Pacific. I’m just back from Papua New Guinea and off to the Philippines next. After that I’m going to take a break and have a lovely Christmas.

"Then I start filming a drama next year about the county lines drug business model in rural Wales. It’s a big change from Doc Martin. As for the Christmas special, it’s an addendum to the series and it’s going to be really, really Christmassy!"

* We have a full interview with Martin Clunes on filming the Doc Martin Christmas special and what to expect in the festive episode which we'll be posting here in December, so do check back to read our interview in full.