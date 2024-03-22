James Martin's Saturday Morning: next episode, celebrity guests, recipes and everything we know

James Martin's Saturday Morning has become a staple in our weekend viewing as the famous chef hosts his relaxed cookery show from the comfort of his very own home.

Each weekend we are treated to mouthwatering recipes, seasonal food inspiration, and a lot of laughs as James chats with his celebrity guests. But if that wasn't enough, each episode also sees James joined by leading chefs who are there to share their favourite dishes and answer viewers' burning culinary questions. We couldn't think of a better way to kick-start the weekend!

Here is everything you need to know about James Martin's Saturday Morning including which famous faces will be appearing in each episode...

James Martin's Saturday Morning next episode

James Martin's Saturday Morning airs on Saturdays on ITV1 at 9.30 am. It is then repeated on ITV1 on Sundays at 7.30 am.

The next new episode airs on Saturday, March 23 on ITV1 at 9.30am.

The show, which is currently in its seventh season, airs in the same slots each weekend and you can also catch up on ITVX where you will also find past seasons.

James Martin's Saturday Morning special guests

Each week James invites some very familiar faces into his kitchen for a good chat and good food. Here is who will be appearing in each episode...

Saturday, March 23: This weekend James will be joined by writer David Baddiel, who will be tucking into monkfish and lamb masala.

A post shared by JamesMartin’sSaturdayMorning (@saturdayjamesmartin) A photo posted by on

Saturday, March 16: Last week James served up waffles and coq au vin for Suggs from Madness and there were also recipes from chefs Daniel Galmiche and Cyrus Todiwala while Alysia Vasey shared foraging tips.

A post shared by JamesMartin’sSaturdayMorning (@saturdayjamesmartin) A photo posted by on

Is there a trailer for James Martin's Saturday Morning?

No, there isn't a trailer, however, you can watch clips from past shows on the programme's very own YouTube channel.

Here is a clip of a recent episode to give you an idea of what to expect...