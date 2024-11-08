Saturday Kitchen: next episode, celebrity guests, recipes and everything we know

Saturday Kitchen has become a staple in our weekend viewing as British chef Matt Tebbutt treats us to mouthwatering recipes, seasonal food inspiration and a lot of laughs with his celebrity guests.

Each week sees Matt present a culinary demonstration in the presence of celebrity guests while he cooks up their version of food heaven or food hell - voted for by the viewers. He is also joined by a host of fellow chefs who whip up impressive seasonal dishes for us to try at home - all while a sommelier recommends wine for each recipe. We couldn't think of a better way to kick-start the weekend!

Here is everything you need to know about Saturday Kitchen including which famous faces will be appearing in each episode...

Saturday Kitchen next episode

Saturday Kitchen airs on BBC One every Saturday morning at 9.15am until 10.45am. You can also catch up on past episodes on BBC iPlayer.

The next episode airs on Saturday, November 9 at 9.15 am.

Saturday Kitchen special guests

Each week Matt is joined in the kitchen with a host of celebrity guests and fellow chefs. Here is who will be appearing each week...

Saturday, November 9

Matt is joined by Marcus Wareing, Alexina Anatole and Idris Elba. Helen McGinn picks the drinks to go with the dishes.

Saturday, November 2

Matt is joined by chefs Jay Rayner, Poppy O'Toole and Jeremy Lee, and by special guest Sara Cox. Drinks expert Olly Smith picks the wines to go with the dishes.



Matt Tebbutt hosts Saturday Kitchen. (Image credit: BBC)

Who is the main chef on Saturday Kitchen?

British chef Matt Tebbutt hosts Saturday Kitchen every weekend and was born in High Wycombe. Matt moved to Wales when he was six months old and classifies himself as 'an honorary Welshman', having grown up in Newport.

Is there a trailer for Saturday Kitchen?

While we don't have a recent trailer, there is a clip from a few years ago that will give you a taste of what to expect from Saturday Kitchen. You can watch below...