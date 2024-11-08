Saturday Kitchen: next episode, celebrity guests, recipes and everything we know
Saturday Kitchen sees a host of celebrities joining chef Matt Tebbutt to face their food heaven or food hell.
Saturday Kitchen has become a staple in our weekend viewing as British chef Matt Tebbutt treats us to mouthwatering recipes, seasonal food inspiration and a lot of laughs with his celebrity guests.
Each week sees Matt present a culinary demonstration in the presence of celebrity guests while he cooks up their version of food heaven or food hell - voted for by the viewers. He is also joined by a host of fellow chefs who whip up impressive seasonal dishes for us to try at home - all while a sommelier recommends wine for each recipe. We couldn't think of a better way to kick-start the weekend!
Here is everything you need to know about Saturday Kitchen including which famous faces will be appearing in each episode...
Saturday Kitchen next episode
Saturday Kitchen airs on BBC One every Saturday morning at 9.15am until 10.45am. You can also catch up on past episodes on BBC iPlayer.
The next episode airs on Saturday, November 9 at 9.15 am.
Saturday Kitchen special guests
Each week Matt is joined in the kitchen with a host of celebrity guests and fellow chefs. Here is who will be appearing each week...
Saturday, November 9
Matt is joined by Marcus Wareing, Alexina Anatole and Idris Elba. Helen McGinn picks the drinks to go with the dishes.
Saturday, November 2
Matt is joined by chefs Jay Rayner, Poppy O'Toole and Jeremy Lee, and by special guest Sara Cox. Drinks expert Olly Smith picks the wines to go with the dishes.
Who is the main chef on Saturday Kitchen?
British chef Matt Tebbutt hosts Saturday Kitchen every weekend and was born in High Wycombe. Matt moved to Wales when he was six months old and classifies himself as 'an honorary Welshman', having grown up in Newport.
Is there a trailer for Saturday Kitchen?
While we don't have a recent trailer, there is a clip from a few years ago that will give you a taste of what to expect from Saturday Kitchen. You can watch below...
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.