The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is delayed for some viewers tonight, April 7 — here’s why

What time is The Late Show airing tonight on your TV?

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert kicks off a new week of episodes on Monday, April 7, though depending on where you live, the late-night talk show is going to start a little later than normal.

For those in the Eastern and Central time zones, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is going to be delayed on April 7, scheduled to air at 12:05 am ET (technically Tuesday, April 8) and 11:05 pm CT. However, for everyone else not in the Eastern and Central time zones, The Late Show is slated to air at its normal time.

This shift in the schedule is due to the NCAA March Madness men’s college basketball national championship game, which sees the Houston Cougars take on the Florida Gators starting at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on CBS. Coverage of the game is scheduled to conclude at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT. Should the game go into overtime or go long for any reason, that could push back the start of The Late Show by a little bit for Eastern and Central time zones.

When The Late Show does air on Monday, April 7, Colbert will welcome Senator Corey Booker, New York Knicks and former NCAA men’s basketball champion Jalen Brunson as his guest, while a special appearance from Keegan-Michael Key is also expected for the show.

Because The Late Show is going to air late for Eastern and Central time zones, so will After Midnight on CBS. As of right now, the Taylor Tomlinson-hosted late-night show is scheduled for 1:07 am ET and 12:07 am CT. Again, for those outside of Eastern and Central time zones, After Midnight is scheduled to air at its normal time.

This isn’t the only sporting event disrupting CBS’s late-night shows this week. The Masters 2025 is going to impact the Thursday and Friday late-night schedule as well. On Thursday, April 10, and Friday, April 11, CBS will air a Masters Highlights show at 11:35 pm ET/PT covering the daily action from the golf tournament, which will again push back The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and After Midnight. As a result, The Late Show looks like they may also be ending their week early, as there is no info on a new episode for Thursday, April 10 (Fridays, both The Late Show and After Midnight always air reruns).

If you want to watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert when it airs on CBS this week, you need to have a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna, a live TV streaming service (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) or a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription. You can also watch this week’s (or any previous week’s) episodes on-demand if you have a Paramount Plus subscription.

Michael Balderston
Michael Balderston

Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications.

