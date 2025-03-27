Is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert new tonight, March 27?

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is going to start even later than usual tonight, March 27, for many viewers, but the CBS talk show is still airing a new episode.

Normally airing at 11:35 pm ET/PT, with CBS broadcasting a pair of March Madness Sweet 16 games in primetime on March 27, The Late Show is being delayed for those in the Eastern and Central time zones. As of right now, the expectation is that The Late Show will air at 12:35 am ET (technically Friday, March 28) and 11:35 pm CT, an hour later than its traditional time. However, depending on how long the Arizona vs Duke game goes, that could be pushed back.

For those not in the Eastern or Central time zones, The Late Show is scheduled to air at its usual time (10:35 pm MT and 11:35 pm PT).

As far as which guests are going to be on the March 27 episode, Colbert is welcoming Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Michelle Buteau, whose TV show Survival of Thickest season 2 premiered on Netflix today.

With The Late Show being pushed back an hour, the same is happening with CBS’s other late-night show, After Midnight, which is currently scheduled to air at 1:37 am ET/12:37 am CT. However, unlike The Late Show, After Midnight is opting to air a rerun.

The Late Show will get a delayed broadcast again on Friday, March 28, for Eastern and Central time zones, as CBS once again airs Sweet 16 matchups in primetime. However, as per usual, The Late Show will be airing a rerun on Friday.

To watch The Late Show, you need to have access to your local CBS station through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV). You can also watch it live on Paramount Plus, as long as you subscribe to the Paramount Plus with Showtime tier; otherwise, the March 27 episode of The Late Show will be available to stream on-demand starting March 28 on Paramount Plus.

TV’s other late-night shows, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, are going to air at their normal times.