Survival of the Thickest season 2: release date, sneak peek, cast, plot and everything we know about the comedy series

Back in 2023, Survival of the Thickest was one of those shows we happily stumbled upon, and now we can't wait for Survival of the Thickest season 2.

The series stars funny woman Michelle Buteau and is inspired by her book of essays. Last season, Mavis Beaumont (Buteau) found out her now-ex was cheating on her, jumpstarted her new career, met a new love in Luca (Marouane Zotti), got engaged to her cheating ex only to dump him again and eventually flew to Italy to reunite with Luca. We can't wait to see what antics Mavis gets into next.

Here’s everything we know about Survival of the Thickest season 2.

Survival of the Thickest premieres on Netflix on Thursday, March 27. Those hoping to watch episodes of the series need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers.

Survival of the Thickest season 2 cast

Michelle Buteau, Survival of the Thickest (Image credit: Vanessa Clifton/Netflix)

Survival of the Thickest stars series creator Michelle Buteau as Mavis Beaumont. Buteau is quite the comedic actress and has showcased her talent recently in the First Wives Club series, and films like Babes, Clerks III and Moonshot. Many may also recognize her voice as she narrates The Circle.

Returning to the fold for season 2 are the following:

Tone Bell (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) as Khalil

Tasha Smith (Why Did I Get Married?) as Marley

Liza Treyger (Nope) as Jade

Peppermint (Fire Island) as Peppermint

Marouane Zotti (I May Destroy You) as Luca

Additionally, on hand as guest stars this season are Anderson.Paak, Jonathan Chad Higginbotham (The Walking Dead: Dead City), Deon Cole (The Madness), Alecsys Proctor-Turner, Jerrie Johnson (Harlem), Celisse, Rolonda Watts (American Bred), Michael Rishawn (The Send-Off), Tika Sumpter (Sonic the Hedgehog 3), Monét X Change and RonReaco Lee (Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist).

Survival of the Thickest season 2 plot

Here is a brief synopsis of the new season:

"Mavis Beaumont is back! Working hard to grow her brand and establish herself as a stylist of note. She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body-positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss."

Survival of the Thickest season 2 trailer

Check out this sneak peek of the new season.