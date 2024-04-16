Sonic the Hedgehog 3: release date, cast and everything we know about the video game sequel

Sonic the Hedgehog is racing toward the big screen yet again, with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 slated to join the list of 2024 new movies. The iconic video game character has become a box-office smash and is ready for his third outing, with his friends tagging along for the ride, as well as old and new enemies.

After a long history of critically-panned video game adaptations, Sonic has been one of the most successful attempts to date, along with the recent animated The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It's funny to remember that the franchise did not get off to the best start when the internet heavily criticized Sonic's initial design, but things worked out for the best.

Anyway, here's everything you need to know about Sonic the Hedgehog 3, from when it is releasing to who's in it.

Close out 2024 with Sonic, as Paramount Pictures is set to release Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on December 20. That makes it one of the family-friendly options for a holiday trip to the movies, along with Disney's The Lion King prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King.

2024 is a big year for the Sonic franchise. In addition to the third movie, Sonic character Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba) is getting his own Paramount Plus original series, appropriately titled Knuckles, that premieres on April 26.

If you want to catch up with the first two Sonic the Hedgehog movies before the third entry releases, they are both streaming on Paramount Plus.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 cast

The voice of Sonic is Ben Schwartz. Schwartz's involvement in the Sonic movies has been one of the comedic actor's biggest roles to date, though he is also known for his time on Parks & Recreation, This Is Where I Leave You, House of Lies, Space Force, Die Hart and The Afterparty.

The other main component of the franchise has been Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, who despite a near-fatal fall in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, is coming back to take on Sonic once again. Carrey does not need much of an introduction, having starred in classics like Dumb and Dumber, The Truman Show and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. There had been reports Carrey was retiring from acting, but it seems, however, that he enjoys playing Dr. Robotnik and is happy to come back for that.

Another big name is joining as a new member of the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 cast— Keanu Reeves as the voice of Shadow. As multiple outlets have reported, the John Wick and The Matrix star is going to voice the antagonist/antihero character from the video games. We're guessing like Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Shadow will at least start out as a villain in this new movie. Here's a sneak peek at the character:

Off and RUNNING. #SonicMovie3Only in theatres December 20, 2024 pic.twitter.com/BUIlurNIC0November 29, 2023 See more

Other members of the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 cast have not been confirmed, but it is likely that franchise staples like James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Colleen O'Shaunghnessy and Idris Elba are back in some capacity.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 plot

There are no official plot details available at this time for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The only things of note that we know are that Sonic will once again be doing battle with Dr. Robotnik and that Shadow is the latest character from the videogame set to appear in the movie franchise.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer

An official trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has not been released yet, but a title treatment has, which you can check out directly below:

Jeff Fowler movies

Jeff Fowler is the director of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, continuing in his role overseeing the franchise as he had with the first two entries. Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 are Fowler's only two feature directing credits to date, though he is also going to direct episodes of the spinoff series Knuckles and is lined up to extend beyond the Sonic franchise with The Pink Panther.