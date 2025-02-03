M3GAN 2.0: release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the horror sequel

It’s time for an upgrade, as M3GAN 2.0 is on the way. When M3GAN premiered in movie theaters in early 2023, it quickly became a box office and internet sensation (in large part thanks to her dance moves). So to little surprise, we are getting a sequel, turning the movie from a fun discovery to one of the more anticipated 2025 new movies.

Much of the original team behind M3GAN is back for the sequel, including producers James Wan and Jason Blum, star Allison Williams and director Gerard Johnstone. But there are plenty of new faces being added to the mix (there will have to be after M3GAN’s killing spree in the first movie), and fans are sure to be excited about where this story goes next.

Here’s everything you need to know about M3GAN 2.0 right now.

M3GAN has evolved from January surprise to blockbuster, as M3GAN 2.0 has a prime summer release date of June 27 exclusively in the US, UK and elsewhere.

As of right now, M3GAN 2.0 shares that release date with the Brad Pitt movie F1.

M3GAN 2.0 cast

Allison Williams once again stars as Gemma, M3GAN’s inventor. Williams is best known for her time on the HBO series Girls and her role in Get Out, but she was most recently seen in the Showtime series Fellow Travelers.

Also back from the original is Violet McGraw as Cady, Gemma’s niece who bonded with M3GAN in the first movie; Brian Jordan Alvarez (English Teacher) as Cole and Jen Van Epps (Time Bandits) as Tess.

And of course, Amie Donald and Jenna Davis will once again team up to bring M3GAN to life, with Donald playing the physical M3GAN, while Davis provides her voice.

New additions for the M3GAN 2.0 cast include Ivanna Sakhno (Ahsoka), Aristotle Athari (Saturday Night Live), Timm Sharp (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Concords).

M3GAN 2.0 plot

With M3GAN screenwriter Akela Cooper penning the sequel, here is the official synopsis for M3GAN 2.0:

“Two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went rogue and embarked on a murderous (and impeccably choreographed) rampage and was subsequently destroyed, M3GAN’s creator Gemma has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of A.I. Meanwhile, Gemma’s niece Cady, now 14, has become a teenager, rebelling against Gemma’s overprotective rules.

“Unbeknownst to them, the underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia, the ultimate killer infiltration spy. But as Amelia’s self-awareness increases, she becomes decidedly less interested in taking orders from humans. Or in keeping them around.

“With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realizes that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal. As their paths collide, the original A.I. b***h is about to meet her match.”

M3GAN 2.0 trailer

We don’t have an official trailer for M3GAN 2.0 yet, but a teaser is now available, with M3GAN once again showing off her famous dance skills:

M3GAN 2.0 | Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Gerard Johnstone movies

M3GAN was just the second feature directorial effort for Johnstone, whose previous movie directing credit was the 2014 horror/comedy Housebound. Otherwise, Johnstone’s other credits come from TV, including directing multiple episodes of Terry Teo and The New Legends of Monkey.

M3GAN 2.0 behind the scenes

While officially under the Universal Pictures banner, as we mentioned, M3GAN 2.0 is produced by horror staples James Wan and his Atomic Monster production company and Jason Blum and his Blumhouse banner. Allison Williams, in addition to starring, is also a producer on the movie.