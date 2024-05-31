Time Bandits: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Time Bandits was a memorable fantasy film from 1981 directed by Monty Python's Terry Gilliam and staring John Cleese and Michael Palin, alongside Sean Connery, Shelley Duvall and Ian Holm,

Now Time Bandits has been turned into a fantasy series starring Friends legend Lisa Kudrow as Penelope, the leader of a band of thieves who travel through space and time. The reboot has been created by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement and also stars Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva and Kiera Thompson.

Youngster Kal-El Tuck plays 11-year-old history geek Kevin (same name as the boy in the movie), who finds himself travelling through the centuries with the ragtag gang.

“It was just nothing I’d really ever seen before,” Waititi remembers of watching the original movie. “I remember being freaked out by a lot of it. A lot of the kids’ films back then were not as inventive and imaginative. I just love Lisa Kudrow and thought it’d be awesome to see her leading a band of idiots through time.”

Here’s everything we know about the Apple TV Plus series Time Bandits…

Time Bandits is an eight-part series launching worldwide on Apple TV Plus from Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Is there a trailer?

There's no trailer for the Time Bandits series just yet so we'll update here when it arrives. In the meantime enjoy the trailer from the 1981 movie below...

Time Bandits plot

This Time Bandits series follows an eccentric group of thieves who travel through space and time, exploring the fascinating worlds of the distant past and searching for treasure. 11-year-old history buff Kevin becomes their latest recruit but they soon find themselves having to save his parents, and the world.

Their epic quest sees them escape dinosaurs, experience the Ice Age, wreak havoc in the Medieval era, witness the creation of Stonehenge and see the Trojan Horse in action – and that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

Time Bandits cast — Lisa Kudrow as Penelope

Lisa Kudrow plays gang leader Penelope in Time Bandits. She’s best known for her iconic turn as Phoebe Buffay in the series Friends. She’s also been in The Comeback, The Girl on the Train, Web Therapy, Bad Neighbours, Scandal, The Opposite of Sex and Better Nate Than Ever.

Lisa Kudrow (second from right) with the Friends cast.

Who else is starring in Time Bandits?

Time Bandits the series also stars Kal-El Tuck (Unseeing Evil), Tadhg Murphy (Conversations with Friends), Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (You Don’t Know Me), Rune Temte (Eddie the Eagle), Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up), Rachel House (Heartbreak High), Kiera Thompson (Martyrs Lane), James Dryden (Ready Player One), Felicity Ward (The Office Australia), Francesca Mills (Harlots) and Imaan Hadchiti (Thor: Love and Thunder) and features special guest appearances by creators Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement.

All about the 1981 movie Time Bandits

Sean Connery as Greek warrior Agamemnon in the Time Bandits movie with Craig Warnock as Kevin. (Image credit: Shutterstock/Handmade)

The 1981 film Time Bandits was created by Monty Python’s Terry Gilliam and focused on a young boy called Kevin (played by Craig Warnock), who got the opportunity to time-travel with a group of dwarves. They jumped from era to era, looking for treasure to steal. The movie starred Sean Connery, John Cleese, Michael Palin, David Warner, Shelley Duvall, Ian Holm and Katherine Helmond.