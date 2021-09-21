Our best Apple TV Plus shows has to include Ted Lasso!

Looking for all the best Apple TV Plus shows that you can watch right now? Look no further.

Apple TV+ might have a smaller library of originals compared to Netflix, but it is still home to a great (and growing!) range of shows that are definitely worth your time.

On the platform, you'll find everything from comedies, animated musicals, science-fiction stories, historical dramas, creepy horror series, and family favorites.

Plus, there's plenty more great content on the way, with The Problem with Jon Stewart, Foundation, Invasion, The Shrink Next Door, and more seasons of some of the best shows set to debut on the platform throughout the rest of 2021 and beyond.

Best shows Apple TV plus shows to stream right now...

Ted Lasso

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso is the comedy series no one can seem to get enough of and arguably the best Apple Plus TV show original available right now.

It centers, unsurprisingly, on Ted Lasso, a high-spirited American football coach (played by Jason Sudeikis). Ted is hired by Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), the new owner of the struggling Premier League soccer team, AFC Wimbledon.

Alongside Ted are an ensemble cast including Ted's bizarre second-in-command, Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), sweary star footballer Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), and egotistical Manchester City striker Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster).

Full of laughs and emotional moments in equal measure, Ted Lasso has earned its reputation as one of the best Apple TV plus shows available on the platform right now.

Number of seasons: 2 (new episodes of Season 2 air weekly on Fridays)

Number of episodes: 18

Average episode length: 29-45 minutes

The Morning Show

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Morning Show sees Jennifer Anniston taking center stage as popular breakfast TV anchor Alex Levy. After working with her co-anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carrell) for fifteen years, Mitch is fired amidst a sexual misconduct scandal.

After this revelation, the Emmy award-winning series follows Alex as she fights to stay the top news anchor for The Morning Show. Sneering network executive Cory Ellison (played by Billy Crudup) tries to seize this opportunity to try and revitalize the show by replacing Alex with Senior Reporter Bradley Jackson (Reece Witherspoon).

With Mitch continuing to fight his corner on the outside, The Morning Show charts Alex's struggle to keep her job as the top anchor as she develops a fierce rivalry with Bradley on and off-set.

Number of seasons: 1 (Season 2 starts September 17)

Number of episodes: 10

Average episode length: 50-69 minutes

Stillwater

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Stillwater is an animated series with a difference. In this beautifully crafted series, three young siblings learn an awful lot about life from their next-door neighbour...who just happens to be a giant panda named Stillwater.

The series is based on illustrator and writer Jon J. Muth's best-selling 2005 picture book called Zen Shorts. Through telling stories and taking part in the kids' everyday adventures, Stillwater offers them fresh perspectives on their lives and their friendship.

Overall, Stillwater is a wholesome series that belongs on the list of best Apple TV+ shows. It's a chilled-out, wonderfully-animated series that might be a great way to unwind even if you're not a child yourself.

Number of seasons: 1

Number of episodes: 11

Average episode length: 23-24 minutes

Dickinson

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

This coming-of-age story sees Hailee Steinfeld playing famed American poet Emily Dickinson. Steinfeld's Dickinson is a poet with a rebellious soul, one who resists her parent's attempts to find her a suitor in order to follow her dream of becoming a poet.

With modern dialogue and period-accurate costumes, the Peabody Award-winning show plays fast and loose with its period conventions and is an entertaining drama that sees Hailee Steinfeld performing at her very best.

The third and final season arrives on Apple TV+ later this year. Season 3 will cover Emily Dickinson's most productive period, what the future holds, and the American Civil War, all while another battle starts to divide her own family.

Number of seasons: 2

Number of episodes: 20

Average episode length: 26-34 minutes

Tehran

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Tehran is a tense spy thriller originally produced for Israeli public TV but broadcast internationally as an Apple TV+ exclusive.

It stars Niv Sultan as Tamar Rabinyan, a young woman who was born in Iran but raised in Israel. Tamar is a member of Mossad, Israel's national intelligence agency who is dispatched on her very first deep-cover mission to Tehran. She is tasked with disabling an Iranian nuclear reactor, with the ultimate aim of preventing Iran from developing atomic weaponry.

This expertly-plotted political drama balances the potentially global consequences of its main plot with small-scale personal drama as Tamar tries to achieve her goal.

Featuring dialogue in English, Hebrew and Persian, Tehran is a slick, shadowy drama that is definitely among the best Apple TV+ originals.

Number of seasons: 1

Number of episodes: 8

Average episode length: 47-54 minutes

Mythic Quest

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Mythic Quest is a comedy series created by Charlie Day, Megan Ganz and Rob McElhenney. It follows a team of video game developers who make the massively popular online role-playing game, Mythic Quest. In the series, we join the development teams as it prepares to release their biggest update to their game to date, titled Raven's Banquet.

Mythic Quest features great comedic talent both in its cast and crew and is simply a very funny workplace comedy with plenty of heart to boot.

Number of seasons: 2

Number of episodes: 20 (including two specials)

Average episode length: 24-37 minutes

Central Park

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

If you're in the mood for some silly, light-hearted entertainment, Central Park belongs on your watch list.

In this animated musical sitcom, park manager Owen Tillerman (Hamilton's Leslie Odom Jr.) and his family live in Edendale Castle right in New York City's Central Park.

Their unconventional way of life is suddenly threatened by the arrival of wealthy entrepreneur Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci), who wants to replace the park with condos and retail space.

The show features a pitch-perfect cast and musical numbers written by the likes of Sara Bareilles, Darren Criss, Cyndi Lauper, Meghan Trainor, Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson (the songwriters for Olaf's Frozen Adventure).

Number of seasons: 2

Number of episodes: 18

Average episode length: 22-27 minutes

For All Mankind

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

For All Mankind is a science-fiction thriller that poses one giant question: what if the space race between the USA and USSR never actually ended?

In this alternative history drama, a Russian cosmonaut was the first person to set foot on the moon. This triumph puts NASA on the back foot, and the series follows a team of US astronauts, engineers and real historical figures such as Presidents Nixon and Reagan as they scramble to catch up to the Soviet space program.

As the show progresses, relationships are tested, rivalries intensify and the risks grow ever greater to people on either side. For All Mankind is a suspense-filled, sci-fi story that definitely deserves your attention.

Number of seasons: 2

Number of episodes: 20

Average episode length: 48-76 minutes

Trying

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Trying is Apple TV+'s first European original series (co-produced with the BBC). This comedy-drama follows Nikki and Jason, a couple who decide to start exploring adoption after learning that further IVF treatment is unlikely to succeed.

Charming performances from Rafe Spall and Esther Smith carry the series as the loving couple going through the highs and lows of trying to start a family.

Despite the whole new set of challenges Nikki and Jason must face as they prepare to face the adoption panel, Trying manages to find the funny side to the couple's personal problems.

Number of seasons: 2

Number of episodes: 16

Average episode length: 26-30 minutes

Servant

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Servant is a psychological horror series that sees Dorothy and Sean Turner hiring Leanne as a new nanny for their son, Jericho.

The first (of many!) twists is that Jericho is actually a "reborn" doll which a therapist suggested the couple use to help cope with the death of their real 13-week-old son. When Leanne arrives, their marriage starts to suffer as things take a creepy turn as it appears they've invited a mysterious force into their home...

With M Night Shyamalan attached to the show, you know you're in for a rollercoaster ride and the show definitely delivers. If you're looking for a new mystery to get your teeth into, give Servant a shot.

Number of seasons: 2

Number of episodes: 20

Average episode length: 26-36 minutes

Tiny World

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Tiny World is a fascinating nature series that shifts the focus over to the smaller creatures in our lives. It transports us to all corners of the world and spotlights the amazing things that some of the smallest animals can do.

Narrated by Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, this documentary shares the stories of creatures from the world's coral reefs, deserts, rainforests, the Australian outback and even the average back garden get by every single day in stunning detail.

If you're after even more nature programming, you should also check out Earth at Night: In Colour.

Number of seasons: 2

Number of episodes: 12

Average episode length: 27-34 minutes

The Snoopy Show

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Snoopy Show is Apple's latest project involving the iconic beagle with big dreams. This new animated series sees Snoopy, Woodstock, Charlie Brown, and the rest of the Peanuts gang embarking on a whole new set of adventures.

WildBrain's Snoopy show is a faithful continuation of the classic series, with similar jazzy music and small-town adventures ensuring that Snoopy fans young and old will feel right at home watching the new show.

Fans of The Snoopy Show will also want to check out WildBrain and Apple's previous collaboration, Snoopy in Space, as well as the classic Charlie Brown animated specials also available on Apple TV+.

Number of seasons: 1

Number of episodes: 13

Average episode length: 22 minutes

We hope you enjoyed our best Apple TV Plus shows guide!