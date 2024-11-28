Hostage: cast, plot and everything we know

Hostage is a Netflix thriller that sees a British Prime Minister and French President forced to work together in the face of a looming threat. Vigil and Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones plays the PM Abigail Dalton having to team up with the French President, and oversees rival, as a terrifying danger engulfs them.

Prime Minister Abigail Dalton's husband is kidnapped at the same time as the visiting French President Vivienne Toussaint (Julie Delpy) is blackmailed. Having to make unthinkable choices, the pair are forced into a fierce rivalry where their political careers, and lives, hang in the balance and their only chance is to work together.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix series Hostage…

The series Hostage is likely to start on Netflix in 2025. As soon as we hear of a date, we’ll update this page.

Hostage plot

When the husband of British prime minister Abigail Dalton (Suranne Jones) is kidnapped and the visiting French President Vivienne Toussaint (Julie Delpy) is blackmailed, these two powerful women in Europe must make impossible choices.

Backed into a corner, with everything to lose, a fierce rivalry erupts between them. Can they work together to uncover the plot that threatens them both?

Hostage cast — Suranne Jones as Prime Minister Abigail Dalton

In Hostage, Suranne Jones plays the British prime minister Abigail Dalton. Suranne first found fame playing Karen McDonald in the soap Coronation Street from 1997 to 2004 and went on to star in the BBC1 series Doctor Foster, Gentleman Jack and Vigil plus ITV's detective drama Scott and Bailey. She’s also been in Save Me, A Touch of Cloth, Unforgiven and Maryland.

Suranne Jones as Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack. (Image credit: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Aimee Spinks)

Julie Delpy as President of France Vivienne Toussaint

In Hostage, Julie Delpy plays the French president Vivienne Toussaint. She’s previously starred in the Three Colors movies, Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, An American Werewolf in Paris, On the Verge, Frankenstein and The Lesson.

Julie Delpy plays French President Vivienne Toussaint in Hostage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who else is starring in Hostage?

Hostage also features Corey Mylchreest (Queen Charlotte) plays Matheo Lewis, Toussaint’s stepson while Lucian Msamati (Gangs of London) plays Kofi Adomako, Abigail’s chief of staff. Great Expectations star Ashley Thomas is playing Alex, Abigail’s husband, and James Cosmo (Game of Thrones) is Max, her ailing father. Jehnney Beth (Anatomy of a Fall) is Adrienne Pelletier, Toussaint’s chief of staff.

Is there a trailer?

No but if one becomes available closer to the release date, we’ll post it on here for you to watch.

Behind the scenes and more on Hostage

Hostage was produced for Netflix by Binocular Productions. Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies, Treason) is the writer and executive producer., while other executive producers are Suranne Jones, Foz Allan and Steve Searle, the series producer is David Meanti and the directors are Isabel Sieb (Vigil, The Devil's Hour) and Amy Neil (Hanna).