The Girlfriend: cast, plot and everything we know

The Girlfriend on Prime Video is a tense thriller about the troubled relationship between a mother and her son's girlfriend. It stars Robin Wright as Laura, a woman with a glittering career, a loving husband, a beautiful home and her precious son, Daniel (Laurie Davidson). But then Daniel brings home his new girlfriend Cherry (Olivia Cooke) and Laura grows convinced that she’s not all she seems.

House of Cards star Robin Wright says."I’m thrilled to be directing and acting in this wildly delicious psychological thriller filled with plot twists and surprising character turns, and to be working with such talented actors, Olivia and Laurie, and an overall amazing cast and crew... so excited," says

Based on the novel "The Girlfriend" by Michelle Francis, here’s everything we know about the Prime Video series so far…

The Girlfriend will premiere on Prime Video in either late 2024 or 2025. As soon as a release date is confirmed, we’ll update this page.

The Girlfriend plot

The Girlfriend shows us Laura who has everything money can buy, plus a loving family. But when her adored son Daniel brings home his girlfriend Cherry, the pair immediately get off on a difficult footing. No one else shares Laura’s concerns but she refuses to stand by and watch Daniel be manipulated. Is Cherry really a greedy social climber or is Laura paranoid and possessive? The truth is a matter of perspective.

The Girlfriend cast — Robin Wright as Laura

Robin Wright plays doting mother Laura in The Girlfriend. She previously played Claire Underwood in the Netflix series House of Cards and starred in the Netflix film Damsel earlier this year. Robin has also been in Devil’s Peak, Wonder Woman, Everest, Blade Runner 2049, The Princess Bride, Forrest Gump and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Robin Wright (at the Damsel launch) plays mother Laura in The Girlfriend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who else is starring?

Other cast in The Girlfriend includes House of Dragon’s Olivia Cooke plays girlfriend Cherry while Mary and George actor Laurie Davidson is Daniel. Gangs of London’s Waleed Zuaiter is Laura’s husband Howard.

Laurie Davidson plays Daniel in The Girlfriend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Cooke plays Cherry in The Girlfriend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Is there a trailer?

No but if one is released, we’ll add it to this page.

Behind the scenes and more on The Girlfriend

The Girlfriend is produced by Imaginarium Productions and Amazon MGM Studios. The series producer is Caroline Norris and executive producers are Jonathan Cavendish, Robin Wright, Will Tennant, Phil Robertson, John Zois, Dave Clarke, Gabbie Asher and Michelle Frances. It's written by Gabbie Asher and Naomi Sheldon, with episodes written by Marek Horn, Ava Wong Davies, Isis Davis, and Helen Kingston.

"To have Robin Wright both star and direct is beyond my wildest dreams," says Michelle Frances, author of the novel. "She is the perfect 'Laura' and I can't wait to see her bring The Girlfriend to the screen."

Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, adds: “The Girlfriend is a suspenseful family drama about the collapse of a mother and son’s bond, shown through relatable themes of love, greed, and power. We’re thrilled to work with Imaginarium and Robin Wright in adapting Michelle Frances’ compelling story for our global Prime Video customers.”

Jonathan Cavendish, from The Imaginarium, says: "Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke are the perfect pairing for this tangled, spiraling thriller, and The Imaginarium is excited to have the best partner in Amazon MGM Studios."