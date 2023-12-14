Damsel: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

Damsel is coming to Netflix in 2023. Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown is used to playing kickass characters and in her latest role as Princess Elodie in Netflix movie Damsel, she is another courageous woman who must rely on her wits in order to survive.

This epic fantasy tale, which also stars Angela Bassett, Ray Winstone, Robin Wright and Nick Robinson, turns the notion of traditional fairy tales on its head, Millie stars as a dutiful damsel who is about to marry a handsome prince but then she discovers that his family have a very different future planned for her. For Elodie has been recruited as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt and when she’s thrown into a cage with a fire-breathing dragon, she must use every ounce of her intelligence and strength to stay alive.

“What I really loved was embracing the idea of a fantasy adventure and a princess and dragon story but taking it into a place where it’s completely upside down,” filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo told Netflix’s website Tudum. “At the core, this is such a beautiful story about a young woman becoming a strong, independent, and empowered adult. Elodie doesn’t have any kind of support. It’s a real survival experience.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Damsel on Netflix…

Damsel poster with Netflix release! (Image credit: Netflix)

The movie Damsel will stream on Netflix worldwide from March 8, 2024.

Is there a trailer for Damsel?

Yes there are a couple of trailers for Damsel. We see Princess Elodie declaring, “I am no longer content to wait in my ivory tower. My scars are not a weakness, they are my battle wounds,” which shows she’s ready to do anything to stay alive. Plus we see Elodie fighting for her life. Take a look at the trailer below and other clip here...

Damsel plot

In Damsel, Princess Elodie (Millie Bobby Brown) is all set to marry her perfect prince but then she discovers her true fate. The proposal is a trap and she will be offered as a sacrifice to appease a fire-breathing dragon. The odds are certainly stacked against her but, as she finds herself alone in the monster’s lair, does damsel in distress Elodie have what it takes to avoid death?

Millie Bobby Brown as a battling princess in fantasy epic Damsel. (Image credit: Netflix)

Damsel cast — Millie Bobby Brown as Princess Elodie

Millie Bobby Brown plays the brave princess who must take on a dragon. She’s best known for her role as Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things and has also starred in Enola Holmes (playing the title character), Godzilla vs. Kong, Intruders and Grey’s Anatomy.

Millie Bobby Brown in Damsel. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Who else is starring in Damsel?

Robin Wright plays Queen Isabelle, who intends to sacrifice her son’s bride, while Nick Robinson and Milo Twomey are Prince Henry and King Roderick. Angela Bassett and Ray Winstone are Lord and Lady Bassett, Elodie’s stepmother.