Enola Holmes 2 — everything we know about the movie sequel

Enola Holmes 2 is heading to Netflix soon to continue the latest take on the beloved Sherlock Holmes universe. In this adaptation, we focus on Sherlock's sister Enola, played by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

She stars alongside The Witcher's Henry Cavill, taking on the iconic role of Sherlock Holmes, while Peaky Blinders star Sam Claflin plays eldest Holmes sibling Mycroft, so the show gives plenty of attention to all of the Holmes family.

The Enola Holmes films are based on the young adult fiction series of the same name by Nancy Springer, following Sherlock Holmes' teenage sister.

Speaking about reprising the role of Enola for another film, Millie said: "I can't wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart – she's strong, fearless, intelligent and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!"

Here's everything we know so far...

We don't have a confirmed release date just yet, but we do know that filming concluded on January 7, 2022 so it's currently in post-production.

As soon as we have a confirmed release date, we'll be sure to let you know!

The sequel is afoot!The adventure continues as Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill return to the world of ENOLA HOLMES, reteaming with director Harry Bradbeer & writer Jack Thorne on a second film based on Nancy Springer’s book series about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant sister. 🔎 pic.twitter.com/7tsr1fbej2May 13, 2021 See more

Enola Holmes 2 plot

We know the movie will be following Enola now she's deeper into the detective world and according to Netflix, the official synopsis for the film is as follows: "Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel."

Enola Holmes 2 cast

Millie Bobby Brown returns for the role of Enola Holmes alongside Henry Cavill as her older brother, the well-known Sherlock Holmes. It also looks like Helena Bonham Carter will reprise her role as their mother, Eudoria Holmes.

It doesn't look like Sam Claflin will be back as Mycroft though, as none of the online cast lists have confirmed his return. However, if that changes at all then we'll keep you updated on casting developments.

Other cast includes Louis Partridge reprising his role as Tewkesbury, and also David Thewlis has been cast in a currently unnamed role which we're sure we'll find out more about soon.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet - but we'll update you when that changes!