Nine Perfect Strangers season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Nicole Kidman TV series

Who’s ready for another wellness retreat from Masha Dmitrichenko, because she’s back trying to heal a new group in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2.

Nine Perfect Strangers is an adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s work, who has also seen her novels Big Little Lies and Apple Never Falls adapted for TV. Created by David E. Kelly (who also created the TV adaptation of Big Little Lies), Nine Perfect Strangers season 1 premiered back in 2021, so it’s been a while, but the show is set to return with another buzzy ensemble, headlined by Nicole Kidman, and plenty of twists and turns.

Here’s everything you need to know about Nine Perfect Strangers season 2.

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premieres on Wednesday, May 21, on Hulu in the US; it debuts on Thursday, May 22, on Prime Video for those in the UK.

The first two episodes of the new season are going to be available immediately, with two more episodes following each week. With an expected eight episodes in this new season, that should mean new episodes will run through June 11.

In order to watch Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 in the US, you need a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for the streamer as a standalone service, add live TV with Hulu with Live TV or you can bundle it with Disney Plus for a discounted monthly fee.

Similarly, those in the UK wanting to watch the show on Prime Video will need a subscription to the Amazon service.

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 cast

Nicole Kidman returns to play Masha Dmitrichenko in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2. Kidman is an Oscar-winner and AFI Lifetime Achievement Award winner for her work in movies, but she has also been quite prolific on TV in recent years, including starring in Big Little Lies (winning an Emmy for her performance), Top of the Lake, The Undoing, Expats, The Perfect Couple and Lioness.

New to the series are Henry Golding (Another Simple Favor), Lena Olin (Hunters), Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age), Lucas Englander (The Day of the Jackal), musician King Princess (making her acting debut), Murray Bartlett (Opus), Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Wolf Hall), Mark Strong (Dune: Prophecy) and Aras Aydin (Runaway).

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 plot

Here is the synopsis for the new season of Nine Perfect Strangers:

“Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru Masha Dmitrichenko to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself.”

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 trailer

Watch the trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 here: