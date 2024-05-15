Dune: Prophecy — cast, plot and everything we know about the Dune prequel series

Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies have quickly cemented themselves as one of the biggest sci-fi franchises of the 21st century (read our Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two reviews to find out why). Now the world of Dune is expanding to TV, as Max is launching an original series set thousands of years before the events of the movies with Dune: Prophecy.

The estate of Frank Herbert is involved in the series as producers, Dune: Prophecy is not based directly on any of his Dune books, but it is in the family. Its story about the formation of the mysterious, powerful society in the Dune Universe, the Bene Gesserit, is based on the book Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbet and Kevin J. Anderson.

With all the excitement around the Dune franchise right now, here is everything you need to know about this latest Dune project.

We don't have an exact date, but Dune: Prophecy is slated to premiere in fall 2024, with a total of six episodes.

The show is a Max original, and as such is exclusive to the streaming service for US audiences. So if you want to watch then you'll need to be signed up for Max, getting it as either a standalone service or having it as an add-on to other streaming services like Prime Video or Hulu.

Dune: Prophecy cast

Like the movies, Dune: Prophecy is also going to have a stacked cast, led by Emily Watson (Chernobyl), Olivia Williams (The Crown) and Mark Strong (Kingsman: The Secret Service).

Here is the list of actors that round out the rest of the cast:

Dune: Prophecy plot

Here is the official plot for Dune: Prophecy:

"From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit."

Among the creatives helping to bring the story to life are Alison Schapker as showrunner and executive producer, Diane Ademu-John as co-developed and executive producer, and Anna Foerster as executive produced and director for multiple episodes. Other producers on the series include Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, Jon Spaihts Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert.

Dune: Prophecy trailer

Max has released the official teaser for the new series, which you can watch directly below.