Boy Swallows Universe: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Boy Swallows Universe on Netflix is an Australian drama based on the bestselling novel by Trent Dalton. It follows a young boy forced to take on Brisbane’s criminal underworld in order to rescue his mum.

Set in the 1980s, Boy Swallows Universe stars Felix Cameron as working-class lad Eli Bell who lives with his selectively mute brother Gus (Lee Tiger Halley), his recovering drug addict mother Frances (played by Phoebe Tonkin) and heroin dealer stepfather Lyle (Travis Fimmel). His alcoholic dad is absent from his life and his babysitter is a notorious criminal, but Eli is determined to be a good person. But then his phone rings and his life changes forever. For Eli is the only person who can save those he loves.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series Boy Swallows Universe on Netflix….

Boy Swallows Universe is an eight-part series that launches on Netflix from January 11 2024. Check out our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.

Is there a trailer for ?

There certainly is a Boy Swallows Universe trailer. We see Eli announce, “I’m Eli Bell and I’ve got a story”, and it looks as though he certainly does. We see Eli drawn into his family’s mess and then become the only one who can fix it. And it looks like it won’t be easy. You can watch the trailer below…

Boy Swallows Universe plot

Boy Swallows Universe follows 12-year-old Eli (Felix Cameron) who has his heart set on being a decent man and becoming a journalist. But his life is a mess. His mum is in prison, his drunken dad is lost, his brother is non-verbal due to trauma, and his stepdad is a drug dealer. And when life throws him a curveball in the shape of Brisbane crime lord Tytus Broz (Anthony LaPaglia), Eli must take on the bad guys to save his mum from certain doom.

Boy Swallows Universe cast — Felix Cameron as Eli Bell

Felix Cameron plays the plucky youngster who takes on notorious criminals. He’s a relative newcomer to the acting world, although he played Rueben Bloom in the 2020 movie Penguin Bloom.

Who else is starring in Boy Swallows Universe

Phoebe Tonkin plays Eli’s mum, Frances while Lee Tiger Halley is his brother Gus. Travis Fimmel is his stepfather Lyle and Anthony LaPaglia is crime boss Tytus. Simon Baker plays Eli’s father Robert.