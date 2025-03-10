What It Feels Like For A Girl: cast, plot and everything we know

What It Feels Like For A Girl is a BBC3 drama series that follows trans teenager Byron on a voyage of discovery.

Set in the early 2000s and bringing to life the memoir by writer and journalist Paris Lees, it follows Byron who is stuck in a small working-class town but escapes and finds her tribe in the ‘Fallen Divas’, a chaotic group of troublemakers enjoying the hedonism of Nottingham’s club scene. But when Byron is seduced by bad boy Liam, life changes forever.

"I’m excited, hysterical, thrown and overblown with bliss, but most of all I’m just having so much fun bringing this universe to life in a visual medium,” says author Paris Lees.

“It’s a primal scream - from the depths of a council estate - against a world that would prefer people who don’t fit the norm didn’t exist. But we do and we’re not going away, we’re not apologising and we’re not shutting up. This is a deeply personal project and I’m thrilled to be working with the BBC and the team at Hera who have been so supportive of both me and my creative vision. The fact Chris Sweeney is directing, well, I feel like I’m top of the pops. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’re cooking up."

Here’s everything you need to know about the series What It Feels Like For A Girl…

What It Feels Like For A Girl is an eight-part series that will air on BBC Three and BBCiPlayer in 2025.

When a date is announced, we’ll update you on here.

What It Feels Like For A Girl plot

What It Feels Like For A Girl is set at the start of the new millennium, against a soundtrack of Missy Elliott, Moloko and Basement Jaxx.

It follows teenager Byron who is stuck in a former mining town. Sick of being beaten up and with a mum and dad who don’t understand, Byron escapes to Nottingham, embraces her true self, and gets swept up in the underground club scene.

After meeting The Fallen Divas, a group of queer people who take her under their wing, Bryon embarks on a journey of love, danger, self-discovery and self-destruction but a shocking encounter with a bad boy turns life upside down.

What It Feels Like For A Girl cast

Although the What It Feels Like For A Girl cast hasn’t been officially announced by the BBC yet, it seems that newcomer Emmett Oldfield will play the teenage Byron. Bridgerton’s Calam Lynch, Nathan Hall, Samuel W Hodgson, Chris Brazier, Isaac Beechey and Mikey Fantham will also appear in the series.

Is there a trailer?

No, but if one is released, we’ll add it to this page.

Behind the scenes and more

What It Feels Like For A Girl filming took place in 2024. The series is created and written by Paris Lees while Chris Sweeney is lead director.

Executive producers are Liza Marshall and Ron O’Berst for Hera Pictures, with Nawfal Faizullah for the BBC. Paris Lees and Chris Sweeney will also serve as executive producers.

Lead director and executive producer Chris Sweeney says: "What a team to be making this with. Paris is a unique talent, Hera Pictures are an extraordinary bunch, and the team at the BBC has been so supportive of what is a truly special story. I’m very excited about this show."

Liza Marshall, executive producer for Hera Pictures says: “Paris is a truly exciting talent. She has created a daringly distinctive world, richly drawn characters that viewers will fall in love with, and a compelling story that will challenge perceptions.

"With Paris, the BBC and Chris Sweeney, we have found the dream team of creative partners and we could not be more thrilled to be working with them to bring this ground-breaking series to life in a way that is just as funny, gobby, joyful, heartbreaking, and thought-provoking as her original memoir.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama says: "We're delighted to join forces with Paris Lees, Chris Sweeney and all at Hera Pictures to bring Paris' fantastic debut book to BBC Three and iPlayer.

"Anyone who's read What It Feels Like For A Girl will know what a hugely distinctive, surprising and moving work it is, and its journey to the BBC - adapted by Paris herself - sees the arrival of an exciting new voice in UK television."

All about author Paris Lees

Paris Lees doing Comic Relief in 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Author, journalist and campaigner Paris was the first trans columnist on Vogue and published her book What It Feels Like For A Girl in 2021. Her childhood was traumatic, she was badly bullied and ended up in prison after committing a robbery where she turned her life around. On her release, Paris transitioned, went to university and had a successful career as a journalist. She has appeared on Boy Meets Girl, Hollyoaks, Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls and Question Time.