Such Brave Girls season 2: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Kat Sadler, Lizzie Davidson and Louise Brealey star in series two of Such Brave Girls.

Life’s about to get even more complicated for neurotic Josie, wayward sister Billie and their desperate mum Deb as BAFTA-winning comedy Such Brave Girls season 2 arrives.

Here's everything we know about the new series...

All six episodes of this second series are available in the UK on Thursday, July 3, on BBC3 and BBC iPlayer.

In the US, the series lands on Hulu on Monday, July 7.

Such Brave Girls cast

The raucous, unflinching comedy is created by Kat Sadler, who penned Such Brave Girls after being sectioned for her mental health in 2020, and who plays straight-laced Josie in the show.

Kat's joined once again by her real-life sister Lizzie Davidson as Josie's polar opposite sister Billie. Completing the family set-up is Louise Brealey as their high-maintenance mum, Deb.

Completing the line-up once again are Paul Bazely as dependable Dev, with Freddie Meredith as socially awkward Seb.

Hole in the ceiling? Just an average day for Josie, Billie and Deb. (Image credit: BBC)

What's happening as we re-join our Such Brave Girls?

The better question would be what isn't happening!? It's clear that deluded mum Deb hasn't given up on her campaign to ensure that her and her chalk-and-cheese daughters Josie and Billie can escape their humdrum reality and secure a better life.

Deb is a woman with a plan - and she's certain Dev and Seb can come to the rescue...

"Everyone’s on a different quest for love, but this show has to make it impossible for them to ever experience that," says Kat.

"Deb wants to be free from the trauma of Billie and Josie but has a full-on crisis with Dev. Josie’s still obsessed with her mental health and Seb’s like the comfort blanket she doesn’t want to take off because the real world’s too scary. He feels the same, so they’ve decided to put all their eggs in each other’s baskets. This series also brings out Billie’s 'daddy issues'."

Are there any guest stars this series?

There are indeed. Billie is optimistic she’s finally found The One in Graham… except he’s a LOT older. Oh, and married! Graham is played by The Bay and Mount Pleasant star Daniel Ryan.

"We get to explore the power dynamic in age-gap relationships; usually it’s the man in the driving seat but, here, Billie’s in complete control and is the one taking advantage," says Lizzie, who enjoyed working with Daniel.

"He’s the sweetest guy. We immediately set boundaries, so nothing was ever awkward, then just ended up laughing the whole time."

Has Billie found The One in new (married) man Graham (Daniel Ryan)? (Image credit: BBC)

Is Such Brave Girls based on real life?

"A lot of what happens is drawn from reality," confirms Kat. "Luckily, me and Lizzie have a treasure trove of trauma that we have mined to make the show. It’s helped that we've lived quite feral lives!"

Has Such Brave Girls won any awards?

Exploring mental health issues, unwanted pregnancies and death through the medium of comedy was always going to be a risky proposition. But Kat Sadler needn’t have worried - fans and critics loved the raucous, unflinching comedy, with the show scooping not one but TWO gongs at the 2024 BAFTAs: for Scripted Comedy and Emerging Talent.

Watch the moment Kat and the team collected their honour...

Such Brave Girls take home the BAFTA for Scripted Comedy | BAFTA TV Awards - YouTube Watch On

"We knew we were coming from a place of truth but you can’t control how other people are going to feel watching it, so I was nervous right up until the show went out," Kat admits.

"Winning both BAFTAs was a lovely seal of approval but it was nerve-wracking figuring out what to do for series two. I wish I hadn’t put the awards by my bed - it’s like they’re watching me every night, asking: 'Are you sure you’ve done enough'?"

What to Watch says...

We absolutely think Kat's 'done enough'. If you haven't caught onto Such Brave Girls yet, now is the time to binge series one on iPlayer before this new series starts.

Such Brave Girls once again sails very close to the wind in terms of both its humour and how it's unafraid to tackle serious issues head-on. But this is to its credit. With some genuinely laugh-out-loud moments, this second series is well on course to scoop up the gongs again come awards season.

Is there a trailer?

Yep! Here's 30 seconds of pure mayhem to whet your appetite: