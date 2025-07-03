How to watch Such Brave Girls season 2 online or on TV from around the world

After its first season won some awards from its 2023 release and was hailed critically, Such Brave Girls season 2 returns this week to bring back the hit British show for more. The release date varies by country and you can find out more below.

Such Brave Girls tells the story of Deb and her two daughters Josie and Billie, as they help each other to solve problems with their home, their different relationships and their mental health.

Louise Brealey plays Deb while Kat Sadler and Lizzie Davidson play the daughters (and the first one also the created the show). The Inbetweeners' Simon Bird also directed it, while it was produced by A24.

So here's how to watch Such Brave Girls season 2 from around the world.

How to watch Such Brave Girls season 2 in the US

If you live in the US, you'll be able to watch the new season of Such Brave Girls on Hulu. This is where the first season is available to watch.

All six episodes of the new series will be available to watch on the streaming services from Monday, July 7.

Hulu costs $9.99 per month for its ad-enabled tier or $17.99 for ad-free, and you can also get access via the Disney Bundle for $10.99 monthly and that throws in Disney Plus to the deal.



How to watch Such Brave Girls season 2 in the UK

The UK is where Such Brave Girls lands first, as all six episodes will show on iPlayer in a box set on Thursday, July 3. This is also where you can watch the first season.

Episodes of Such Brave Girls season 2 will also show on BBC Three. Two will air from 10pm each Thursday from July, 3 for three weeks.

If you're a license fee payer, then either of these options are free.

How to watch Such Brave Girls season 2 in Australia

The way to watch Such Brave Girls season 2 in Australia is by signing up for the streaming service Stan.

All six episodes will hit Stan on Friday, July 4, where they join the six episodes of the first season.

A subscription to Stan starts at $12 per month, with different plans offering higher-resolution video streaming and more screens to watch on.

How to watch Such Brave Girls season 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Such Brave Girls, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie, sport or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!