Apple TV Plus has one of the best period dramas I've watched — and now the second season is finally here

The Buccaneers season 2 has finally landed on Apple TV Plus, meaning fans can at long last find out what happens next in the girl-power period drama.

The show, which follows a fun-loving group of Americans who came to England in the 1870s to be married off to aristocracy, saw The Buccaneers season 1 ending on a cliffhanger when main character Nan St. George (Kristine Frøseth) sacrificed her passionate romance with Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome) and choose to marry Theo, Duke of Tintagel (Guy Remmers).

Fans will remember that Nan made the selfless move in order to save her sister Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) from an abusive marriage to Lord Seadown (Barney Fishwick). However, season 2 will see that Nan's heart still belongs to Guy, and she can't stop thinking about him.

The new series picks up directly where season 1 left off. In the first season, the 'Buccaneers' exploded into the tightly corseted London, setting hearts racing and kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash.

However, the young women are no longer the invaders becasue England is now their home and Nan is the Duchess of Tintagel - making her the most influential woman in the country.

Meanwhile, Conchita (Alisha Boe) is Lady Brightlingsea, heroine to a wave of young American heiresses, and Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) is on every front page, wanted for the kidnapping of her unborn child.

However, since arriving in England, the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births and deaths.

We also know that season 2 will see a nineteen-year-old secret explode when Nan's ‘Aunt’, Nell Wolfe (Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meester), who is actually her birth mother, arrives on the scene. An oblivious Nan has no idea that she was given up by Nell as a newborn to be raised by Nell’s older sister, Patti St George (Christina Hendricks).

Speaking about the turmoil her character is facing, Frøseth told us, "It’s a complex mess. Nan was forced to grow up quickly and needed to find her grounding within herself, so with that came a lot of courage and boldness. It could’ve turned into a massive mental breakdown, but instead, she turns inward and keeps finding more strength."

The Buccaneers season 2 landed worldwide on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 and the eight-episode season will release weekly, concluding on August 6, 2025.