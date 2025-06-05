Netflix adds season 2 of glam Swedish crime series inspired by a true story

Netflix has added Barracuda Queens season 2, about a female gang that steals from their wealthy neighbors.

While we're generally used to gritty Nordic noir series coming out of Sweden like The Åre Murders, this glossy drama has a very different feel.

Set in the mid-1990s through to the Noughties, we follow five Swedish teens who call themselves the Barracuda Queens, who go on a suburban crime spree to pay off their debts. The first series, which debuted in 2023, pulled in over seven million viewers on Netflix.

Lollo (Alva Bratt), Klara (Tindra Monsen), Frida (Sandra Strandberg Zubovic), Mia (Tea Stjärne) and Amina (Sarah Gustafsson) also look to leave empty champagne glasses behind after toasting their heists, stealing everything from art to jewellery to fine wines.

Teasing season 2, the makers say: "It's 2000. Lollo is back in Stockholm after her studies in Paris. The rest of the girls have been quite bored, adapting to a normal lifestyle. They all still live at home, but Lollo’s return quickly has them consider moving out.

“But how will they find the money to make it happen? They’ve also promised Lollo’s mother Margareta not to do more robberies. Maybe there are other ways? After all, the girls are professionals and they have really missed that thrill. They know that there is a lot of money in the art world and for Barracuda Queens nothing seems impossible.”

In the trailer, we see them discussing in the pool that they’ve agreed to no more break-ins. But then they announce that, well, an art heist is different, and we see a painting by Rembrandt! "We can't steal a painting from a National Museum." Or can they?!

Intriguingly, the first series opened with the statement that the drama is inspired by real events. But it is pretty loose as the original gang, the Lidingöligan, were men. They were more Barracuda Kings who targeted rich homes in a variety of places in Sweden, including Djursholm, where the Netflix series is set.

Is Barracuda Queens season 2 worth watching?

If you’re after something fun and frothy, then this Swedish series looks perfect. Not everything has to be intense! The first series also liked to throw in some music from the times, like SNAP! - "Rhythm is a Dancer" and Supergrass - "Alright". So it's a good one if you want some 1990s/Noughties nostalgia. It also doesn't outstay its welcome, with each episode just over 30 minutes.

Barracuda Queens season 2 is on Netflix now. Check out our best shows on Netflix guide for more recommendations.