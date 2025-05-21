Netflix fans debate shocking ending to Secrets We Keep: 'The ending annoyed me!'
Everyone is talking about the Danish thriller which has hit the Netflix Top 10
Secrets We Keep is a new Nordic noir drama that dropped on Netflix last week and fans have been debating its shocking ending (spoilers obviously coming if you've not seen the end!).
The six-parter, which has steamed up the Netflix most-watched chart and has echoes of smash hit Adolescence, is a devastating attack on Denmark's elite. And the ultimate message of the drama is that the rich can get away with anything including rape and murder.
The series revolves around the mystery of what happened to Filipino au pair Ruby, who vanished from the lavish mansion she shared with Kat, Rasmus, and their son Oscar. Nextdoor, Cecilie, the show's central character, and her au pair Angel launch a search for Ruby along with cop Aicha.
We discover towards the end of the series that Kat's young son Oscar raped Ruby. Then, in an ending that shocked many, Kat appeared to confess to Cecilie that she had murdered Ruby to cover up her son's crime. With the cops having no evidence and Kat having access to the richest lawyers anyway, it seemed that she'd gotten away with murder. Also it was clear Oscar was going to escape punishment for rape. The bleakness of the ending upset many.
“Secrets We Keep on Netflix is nice. Someone had to be accountable, please," tweeted one fan. Another complained that it was a "waste of time" as it was a show without an ending. Another described it as a "great series overall” but said they were disappointed with the ending. Another described it as a "very unsatisfying ending".
Almost everyone agreed the ending was "unsettling," with some thinking that it was more realistic in the way a rich woman had gotten away with murder. "The Secrets We Keep is not just a Nordic noir series. The layered social commentary is heartbreaking. It reminded me of Adolescence,” commented another viewer.
It's certainly one of the boldest endings you’ll see to a crime drama. Most shows like to tie things up with the murderer being led away in handcuffs in the final scene, but the Secrets We Keep ending left you with more questions than answers. Was Kat really the killer? Or was she just taunting Cecilie?
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
It’s also sure to leave you angry that Ruby is never going to get justice.
Secrets We Keep is six parts and is available to watch on Netflix now.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.