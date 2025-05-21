Secrets We Keep ending explained: What is Kat hiding?

Secrets We Keep is a new Nordic noir drama on Netflix. Kat and Rasmus fight to stop Oscar being charged with rape, while Aicha desperately tries to get justice for Ruby.

Kat is tearing through a soft toy and pulls out a recording device. She loads up the footage. It's unclear what she's watching, but it's likely to be the footage of Oscar raping Ruby which she's intent on destroying.

Cecilie tells Aicha she thinks Kat broke the window. Cecilie shows Aicha the footage Oscar took of Ruby. She then says Viggo says Oscar showed him a much worse video.

Aicha says if Cecilie reports Oscar for giving sexual material to a minor, she can get a search warrant and get the nanny cam and his phone.

Cecilie reports Oscar (Image credit: Netflix)

Aicha goes to Kat's, but this time, she doesn't take off her shoes. She finds that Kat has stripped Ruby's room of stuff. Kat rants at Aicha.

Kat storms into Cecilie's and confronts her about calling the police. Kat brings up the fact that Cecilie left baby Viggo home alone, and she never said anything. She storms off.

Cecilie asks Viggo what exactly was on the video.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The police can't find anything on Oscar's devices. Aicha is told, though, that the DNA is a match for Rasmus. But it doesn't mean he's the father, as it’s a 24.1 % match with the foetus.

Cecilie talks to Angel and says Oscar is the reason Ruby killed herself. He raped her. Cecilie phones Mike and asks him to come home.

Aicha knows she's fighting a losing battle to get justice for Ruby (Image credit: Netflix)

Oscar enters the house! “She's hired to like me, right?”, Oscar says to Cecilie, trying to defend his actions. "She has to like me". Mike arrives and leads Oscar out. Mike goes into Kat's house. Rasmus tells Mike the police are saying Oscar raped Ruby. They want to take him and get social services involved. Rasmus demands Mike’s help. Mike agrees. Rasmus hugs Oscar.

Cecilie says to Mike she can't believe that the fact Oscar raped her is what Ruby was trying to tell her. Cecilie says sorry to Mike for not trusting him.

Rasmus fumes at Kat for failing to spot Oscar's behaviour, neatly sidestepping that he didn't either. He says he's got a new school for Oscar. Kat breaks down. She says she feels invincible, and now he’s taking her son away. Oscar comes into the room, and Kat hugs him. Oscar seems to be escaping very lightly, considering what he’s done.

Angel and her friends tell Kat to leave (Image credit: Netflix)

It's Ruby's memorial service. Cecilie and Mike arrive. Aicha is there. Then Kat arrives with Rasmus. Angel confronts Kat and asks what she is doing here. “You're not welcome here,” says Angel. They tell her to leave. Rasmus takes her out.

The church is packed, and after the service, Ruby’s body is taken away.

Because Oscar is under 15, they cannot take him to trial, but it will be a case for the Youth Crime Board, explains Mike to Rasmus. Cecilie walks in and is shocked to see Mike preparing a defence for Oscar. Rasmus wants to defend Oscar. He says there’s no evidence he raped Ruby. Cecilie says Oscar showed Viggo video evidence, but Rasmus says what video? Rasmus says that Ruby is the one at fault! He claims Oscar is the victim.

Aicha's boss reveals Rasmus is turning the case around and blaming Ruby. Aicha rages that she still doesn’t think Ruby took her own life.

Mike and Cecilie discuss whether Viggo should give evidence or not.

Cecilie talks to Angel. She says she wants to spend more time with her children and that Angel should be with her son. And she gives Angel a payoff. Angel is furious that Cecilie is firing her, not surprisingly. Cecilie is worried Viggo might turn into Oscar. Angel says she knows nothing about her world. Angel leaves, and Cecilie cries.

Angel and Viggo hug. Viggo says he loves her. For once, we see Viggo smiling as he talks to his mother. Mike wants them all to say goodbye to Oscar. Viggo doesn’t want to go, but eventually Cecilie agrees to go for a glass of wine without Viggo.

Cecilie takes a call from Aicha, but Cecilie says Viggo isn't going to give a statement. Aicha says she needs to consider the fact that they destroyed evidence to protect Oscar, what else are they capable of?. But Cecilie refuses to help. Oscar watches on.

Oscar confronts Cecilie. He says he has to go to boarding school, and he knows she hates him. Oscar reveals that Kat and Ruby had argued, and the next morning, Ruby was gone.

Secrets We Keep ending explained: Kat all but confesses to Ruby's murder

'Killer' Kat (Image credit: Netflix)

Cecilie goes to talk to Kat. Cecilie says she thought Kat said she didn’t speak to Ruby the night she vanished. Cecilie asks Kat if Ruby told her about the rape. “How did Ruby die?” asks Cecilie. Kat taunts Cecilie about whether she killed Ruby or not? “You wanna know if I was the one who did it? Was I?” says Kat. She goes on to say that those men think things are just sorted out, hinting that she killed Ruby.

Cecilie stares into the water, knowing almost for certain that Kat murdered Ruby but that she will never face justice. A bleak ending if ever there was one.

Kat's confession of sorts also explains why she didn't want to identify Ruby's body, and it explains her strange comment to Cecilie at the search for Ruby, where she said killers like to return to the scene of their crime.