Secrets We Keep episode 3 recap: Did Mike have an affair with Ruby?

Secrets We Keep is a new Nordic noir drama on Netflix. Cecilie finally tells the police about Ruby's pregnancy test, as she wonders what secrets her husband Mike is keeping. Here's everything that happened in episode 3...

Cecilie is having a disturbing dream. Cecilie, via a device, hears Rasmus fuming and telling Mike to control his wife about the pregnancy test. Cecile then sees Mike but doesn't mention what she heard and goes for a run.

Aicha is upset and tells her boss Carl she's gutted she got a woman deported who had nothing to do with the case.

Cecilie calls Aicha finally and heads to see her. She tells her she believes Ruby took a pregnancy test on the day she disappeared. She adds Ruby's a devout Catholic with a fiancé in the Philippines, so she doesn't think she'd have an affair. Cecilie goes on to say the family has had a lot of au pairs, and she thinks Rasmus might have done something. Aicha says they know that Ruby was talking to another couple whom she was planning to go and work for, but they didn’t hear from her. It seems she was running away from Rasmus.

Cecilie tells Aicha the truth at last (Image credit: Netflix)

Angel goes to see her Auntie Darna. She says she needs to transfer some money to the Philippines. Angel mentions she understands that she spoke to Ruby at church. Darna said Ruby wanted help finding a new family because the boy she looked after had grown too old. Angel says it doesn't make sense, and now she's missing.

Cecilie is driving, and coming the other way is Kat with Rasmus. They stop to talk. Kat seems suspicious of Cecilie. It's quite awkward.

Aicha tells her boss she's got a tip about the case. She speculates that Rasmus got Ruby pregnant. Her boss asks her what Rasmus is like, and she says she doesn’t know, but she wouldn’t be shocked, and he seems the type.

Aicha heads to Ruby's church. She asks the priest if Ruby confided in him. He's unwilling to say anything and won't budge.

Mike is watching Oscar and Viggo wrestling.

Later, a group of boys, including Oscar and Viggo, are talking about the secret video Oscar took of a girl. Viggo looks uncomfortable when the others pressure him to post "something good".

Aicha suspects Rasmus (Image credit: Netflix)

Mike asks Cecilie if she can replace the money in the jar, but she says she didn't take it. Cecilie says Angel had asked for some money the other day. They wonder if Angel took the money. They ask Viggo, but he denies it. Eventually, he admits he took it to give to Angel. He says he gave her the money so she wouldn't go away like Ruby.

Cecilie talks to Mike about how she can't connect with Viggo. Mike doesn't want to talk about what happened to Cecile after she gave birth and wants to move on.

Cecilie confronts Angel about taking the money from Viggo. Angel says sorry. Angel eventually admits she needed the money for her son, who's starting school. Cecilie is shocked that Angel has a son and said she lied on her application form. Angel said she had to lie for her son's sake. Cecilie departs, saying she doesn't want Angel to tuck Viggo into bed anymore. Angel calls her sister and pleads with her to be careful with the money she sent. On the video call, she sees her son. Angel starts crying.

Angel heads to church. The priest says their thoughts and prayers are with Ruby.

Mike is drinking with Rasmus and Kat. Cecilie asks if they’ve seen Angel, and Kat replies with abuse about Angel. They discuss how they’re the ones being exploited and not the au pairs! Cecilie is unimpressed when Kat says Ruby was stealing. Rasmus denies getting "handsy" with Ruby, but then asks Mike if he liked her. Rasmus stirs and says that he's sure Mike once said Ruby was "cute". Cecilie looks angry and stares at Mike.

Viggo's vile mates ask him when he's posting something. He sees Angel bending over and decides to secretly film her and post the video.

Aicha gets a call saying they've found Ruby's bag in a bush in a wood.

Mike tries to get intimate with Cecilie, but she refuses. We see Viggo drawing a picture of some woods.

What's Mike hiding?

Angel calls Ruby’s fiancé and discovers she split up with him. He says it was a week ago. He says he thinks she met someone else. Viggo tries to sleep in the same room as Angel, but Angel says his mum says that can't happen.

In bed, Cecilie slams Mike for the way he talks to Rasmus. She tells Mike she told the police about the pregnancy test. "You’re kidding me," he replies angrily. She asks why Rasmus said he said Ruby was "cute". He’s evasive. As Mike goes to check on Viggo, Cecilie takes the chance to look at Mike’s phone. She finds a message from Ruby and a smiling picture of Mike with Ruby. Was Mike having an affair with Ruby?