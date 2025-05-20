Secrets We Keep episode 5 recap: Was Ruby murdered?

Secrets We Keep is a new Nordic noir drama on Netflix. Ruby's body has been found, but was she murdered or did she take her own life?. Here's everything that happened in episode 5...

Viggo stares out of the window at the heavy rain while Oscar texts asking him why he's not posting on their group. Kat is distraught as it appears Ruby's body has been found, and the police want her to identify the body. Cecilie asks Kat if Ramsus could identify the body, but she says he's away. It's quite the reaction from Kat, who's previously demonstrated no interest in Ruby's welfare. We assume she's just crying for herself. Cecilie rules out Angel identifying the body and, eventually, after more Kat tears, agrees to do it herself.

Viggo tries to talk to his mum, but she's too busy. Cecilie arrives at the mortuary and is greeted by Aicha. Cecilie nods. It's Ruby. Cecilie asks why her body looks so bloated and is told it's because Ruby was in saltwater.

The pathologist says the cause of death was drowning. She was pregnant, between five and eight weeks. She’d been dead for between two days and a week. The pathologist says Aicha needs to wait for the autopsy. Aicha wonders if they could test the foetus for the father’s DNA, the pathologist says you could, but you’d still have to find him.

Aicha wants justice for Ruby (Image credit: Netflix)

Cecilie sits on a bench and cries. Aicha sits down with her and confirms to Cecilie that Ruby was pregnant. Cecilie says Mike doesn't have an alibi because she took a sleeping pill. She doesn't know when Mike came home.

Cecilie breaks the news to Angel, who sobs and calls her friends. Cecilie watches a news report about the case. Aicha calls Mike, but he doesn’t pick up.

Viggo calls his dad as his mum has forgotten to pick him up from school. Cecilie listens to the news, which says a debate has arisen about whether the au pair system promotes cultural exchange or merely acts as a pipeline for cheap foreign labor.

When Viggo and Mike come in, Cecilie sends Viggo upstairs so she can talk to Mike. Cecilie tells Mike he is now the prime suspect. She angrily asks him if he's the killer, and he eventually denies it. Viggo listens to his parents argue from the stairs. Cecilie tells Mike to leave.

Kat checks on Cecilie, who's upset. Kat says Mike had nothing to do with it and that he’s worried about her. Kat says they need to move on. That's quick, poor Ruby has only just been found dead.

Viggo continues to ignore his messages. He's in Angel’s room and tries to talk to her, but she also says she’s too busy. Someone needs to listen to Viggo!

Mike does a DNA test

Mike takes a DNA test to prove he isn't the father of Ruby's baby (Image credit: Netflix)

Aicha calls Mike and he again doesn't pick up. Aicha drags Mike out of a meeting to talk to him. She asks him where he was on the night Ruby vanished. Mike says he was at work. Mike says he didn’t do it. Aicha says all he has to do is take a DNA test.

Angel’s sister demands more money, and Angel snaps at her. Angel says sorry and tells her about Ruby's death.

Mike shows Cecilie his DNA test. Mike is furious, and they argue. Cecilie calls him self-obsessed.

Viggo snubs Oscar at school. Viggo refuses to put his phone away in class, and the teacher takes his phone. Viggo’s teacher calls Cecilie.

The pathologist tells Aicha there are no obvious signs of Ruby being attacked. Aicha's boss is frustrated and doesn't seem interested in the case. He thinks she took her own life. He seems to think their obligation is to not to turn the case into a media circus, rather than finding justice for the victim! Aicha looks distraught.

Aicha talks to Rasmus. He wants her to make clear to the press that Ruby took her own life and that he had nothing to do with her pregnancy. Aicha says she can't do that, not least because she can’t prove either of those statements. Rasmus says he will do a DNA test like Mike did.

Oscar filmed Ruby naked

Cecilie's teacher says the video on Viggo's phone appears to show her au pair naked. Cecilie looks at the video and says it isn't their au pair. The teacher has called in all the parents of the children sharing the videos. Oscar shared a video of Ruby naked. The parents start ganging up on Kat and saying Oscar's the one leading the group and that he’s clearly troubled. One of the parents calls for Oscar to be expelled. The teacher says there have to be consequences for Oscar, and Kat punches him! Kat storms out.

Outside, Kat sobs and Cecilie berates her for punching the teacher. And points out that Oscar filmed Ruby naked without her consent. Cecilie says she doesn't think Oscar and Viggo should hang out anymore.

Viggo is pinned to the floor by Oscar, who threatens to kill him if he says anything more. Kat throws Oscar in the car and says Cecilie doesn't want them around anymore.

Cecilie finds Viggo. Viggo says that Oscar showed him another video, not on the thread. Oscar threatened to kill him if he said anything about it. Cecilie asks what was in the video.

Cecilie holds Viggo in bed. Later, she pours a wine as thunder and lightning continue outside. Suddenly, the window smashes! Someone has thrown a brick through the window. "Just leave me alone. F*** You!" screams Cecilie