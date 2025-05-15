Secrets We Keep episode 1 recap: Ruby goes missing

Secrets We Keep is a new Nordic noir drama on Netflix. Set in a rich part of Denmark, it stars Marie Bach Hansen as Cecilie. Here's everything that happened in episode 1...

The episode opens with a shot of Cecilie in a lavish part of Copenhagen. Then we hear an emergency phone call. "Hello? I need to talk to the police?" The caller is crying, and when they’re asked for information, they say it’s too late and they hang up.

Cecilie drives to her fabulous home, and she tries to get the attention of someone we later find out is Ruby, her neighbor's au pair, who's by a bin. She gets out of the car and calls her husband Mike, but gets his voicemail, and she leaves him a message asking if he will be home for dinner. He says he won’t make it, but looks forward to cuddling her.

Cecilie's own au pair, Angel, is cooking dinner for the family. The house is incredible! Cecilie asks Ruby, who's also there, if she saw her earlier in the street, but Ruby says she didn’t. As they’re clearing away after the dinner, Cecilie's friend Katarina shows up and she gets her a wine. Kat says she’s been working a lot and has been in Paris.

She says Rasmus went with her but she left their son Oscar with Ruby. Cecilie looks a bit stunned by this. Kat says to give her a break, it was only five days. She says they needed some alone time after the salon went under. Cecilie then talks about her own holiday to France.

Cecilie likes running (Image credit: Netflix)

While doing the washing up, Angel explains to Ruby she's glad to be back home as she was going crazy being around Cecilie's family all the time on holiday.

Ruby seems sad. Before Cecilie leaves for her run, Ruby talks to her and says she needs help. She says she doesn't think she can stay with Rasmus and Katarina anymore. Cecilie doesn’t really listen, despite it being clear how upset Ruby is. Cecilie says she can't help and that Ruby needs to talk to her neighbor. Kat then calls Ruby, and they leave.

Cecilie goes for a run while Angel looks after the children. Later, Cecilie showers and takes some sleeping pills. Her husband returns when she’s asleep and turns off her night light.

The next day, the family has breakfast. Kat comes in and asks if Cecilie has seen Ruby? She says no, and Kat says, well, she's gone. Angel also hasn't seen her or spoken to her. Kat doesn't seem worried about Ruby, just goes on about how it impacts her life. Angel has no luck calling her. Angel asks around about Ruby.

Cecilie is at work, and her office is almost as amazing as her house! She takes a call from Kat, who says there’s no news about Ruby. She says she's not called the police yet, as Rasmus thinks they should hold off. Kat is stressed about picking the kids up from school, and Cecilie says not to worry, Angel can do that.

Cecilie has an incredible office! (Image credit: Netflix)

Mike is at work, and his boss, Rasmus, who is Kat's husband, says he's coming over for dinner later. Rasmus is really patronising towards Mike

Cecilie is running again. She stops where she saw Ruby the other day by a bin, she goes towards the bin, but then a dog starts barking and she decides against getting any closer.

Kat tells Cecilie that Rasmus believes some au pairs use the job as a way to get into Europe and then go into hiding illegally, and then end up working in brothels.

She adds that she’s checked and Ruby didn’t steal anything. Angel looks awkward in the background as Kat continues to be incredibly offensive about her missing friend.

Cecilie's friend Kat doesn't seem to care about Ruby (Image credit: Netflix)

Rasmus is very suspicious

Oscar, Kat’s son, flies a drone into the kitchen and starts zooming in on Cecilie.

Rasmus turns up. Cecilie says they should call the police about Ruby, but Rasmus says she's an adult and it's only a day. Cecilie asks whether Ruby knows the couple down the road with the big dog.

They say no, and Cecilie says she saw Ruby in front of their house last night and that she threw something in their trash. Rasmus can’t believe Kat has served up a really expensive wine, saying Mike wouldn't appreciate it. Cecilie doesn't look impressed that Rasmus is belittling her husband.

Cecilie asks if Ruby has taken her things, and they say they haven't looked. They all head to Ruby’s room. They find her clothes are still there. Cecilie looks in Ruby’s drawer and finds her passport. She says if Ruby left, surely she’d have taken her passport.

Later, Cecilie looks out at the window and watches as Mike and Rasmus talk. As they leave the house, Cecilie asks Mike what Rasmus wanted, and he says to talk about a contract. When pushed, Mke reveals that Rasmus said in cases like Ruby's, it’s normally the host parents who are the prime suspects. Cecilie says that’s an odd thing to say, but Mike dismisses her concerns.

Cecilie talks to Angel and says Ruby’s passport was there. Angel is sure something bad has happened to Ruby and says Kat and Rasmus don’t care. Cecilie defends the pair despite the fact that they clearly don’t care. Angel can’t believe no one has called the police.

At night, Cecilie heads out and checks the bin where Ruby disposed of something. She finds a pregnancy test! Rasmus then suddenly appears. "Find anything?" he asks icily. Cecilie lies, saying no because the bin's been emptied. Rasmus promises to call the police if she doesn’t turn up.

She tells Mike it was odd to find Rasmus checking the trash. What's he up to? “Think he slept with her,” she wonders. Adding his first wife left because Rasmus slept with a babysitter. “I think it was a tutor,” says Mike. Mike dismisses her again and says she’s just gossiping. The pair head to bed and make love against the window. But someone is filming them!