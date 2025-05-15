Secrets We Keep episode 2 recap: Is Rasmus threatening Cecilie?

Rasmus makes it clear he doesn't want Cecilie to tell the police about the pregnancy test

Secrets We Keep is a new Nordic noir drama on Netflix. With Ruby still missing, will Cecilie tell the police about the pregnancy test? Here's everything that happened in episode 2...

The episode opens with us meeting cop Aicha Petersen. She's told that Ruby disappeared from the home of her host family two nights ago. She's told Rasmus made the call and he's the CEO of a company. She reads an article about how Rasmus had a pay increase to $31 million! She carries on reading about how Rasmus is a billionaire and how Rasmus doesn’t want to talk about his company in Russia.

Aicha goes to Kat's house and introduces herself, saying she's with the North Zealand Police. Kat rather scornfully tells Aicha to take off her shoes. Aicha starts asking vile Kat questions, but becomes frustrated as Kat is distracted by her dog. Kat says she seemed sad, but says they hadn’t had a fight with Ruby. Kat can’t even recall Ruby’s surname! Aicha looks at Ruby’s room.

Aicha discovers that on the day Ruby vanished, at 4.54 pm, she made an emergency call. She listens to Ruby’s crying emergency call, and Ruby saying it’s too late and hanging up.

Cecilie is in the office and gets some grief about having an au pair. We then see Angel talking to her friends and saying how Kat cruelly said that maybe Ruby had become a prostitute. One of the friends says they saw Darna talking with Ruby. It’s suggested that maybe Darna offered her a job. Not clear who Darna is.

Meanwhile, Oscar, Kat’s son, is filming a girl without her knowledge. The other boy, Cecilie’s son Viggo, wants to go.

Cecilie rings Mike and says she’s worried about Ruby and asks about Rasmus, but Mike wants her to let it go. Back home, Cecilie asks Angel if Ruby is seeing anyone in Denmark, but Angel says no, because she’s engaged to Yuan. Cecilie replies, "Of course".

They discuss Angel’s business plans. Cecilie suddenly starts crying. She confides that she suffered depression when she had Viggo. She says she still struggles to connect with her son.

At the station, Aicha finds a report of a domestic disturbance at Kat's.

Viggo is looking at shots of naked women on his phone. "That’ll teach her,” messages one of the boys on the group sharing the videos.

Aicha says to her boss, it doesn’t make sense that Ruby would vanish and turn off her phone. Aicha goes to speak to Cecilie and says she wants to discuss the report she made about a domestic disturbance at her neighbor’s house. Cecilie says she didn’t call the police.

Cecilie thinks Angel must have made the call. Aicha goes to speak to Angel. She explains that Ruby texted her that Kat and Rasmus were killing each other. So she called the police, Cecilie wonders why Angel didn’t say anything, and she says she didn’t want to get Ruby in trouble. Cecilie admits that Ruby asked for her help to leave Rasmus and Kat. Angel says Ruby has been spending time with a friend called Kim. Cecilie fails to mention the pregnancy test she found.

Cecilie asks Kat out for lunch. At lunch, she tells Kat about the disturbance report. Kat uses racist language. Kat gets very upset. Kat insists Ramsus didn’t hurt her.

Aicha calls at Kat and Rasmus's. Kat is furious she's there again. Rasmus says he briefly saw Ruby on the day she disappeared. Aicha spots Oscar suspiciously spying on them through a doorway. Kat complains that au pairs are only after money and maybe a man to marry. She says that Ruby kept saying she was going to church, but she doesn’t believe she could go to church that often, and then produces a short dress Ruby has as “evidence” that Ruby can’t be deeply religious. Again, she claims Ruby might be a prostitute.

Aicha looks at Kim’s social media. Her boss tells her not to work too late. Angel is on a call with someone asking for money.

Oscar is over at Cecilie's. He says his mum thinks Ruby is a whore and Cecilie tells him to stop calling her that. Angel asks for an advance on her salary, but Cecilie isn’t happy and says they need to talk about it. Cecilie heads out with Mike.

In the car, Cecilie says to Mike that she should have told the police about the pregnancy test. Mike seems keen that Cecilie doesn’t tell the police. Why? Probably because of pressure from Rasmus, or could there be another reason?

Aicha speaks to Kim's nosy neighbour, who says there have been lots of noisy parties at the house. Kim is also an au pair. She answers the door, and Aicha says she’d like to speak with the family. Aicha says Saad is travelling for work and is divorced. Aicha thinks she sees Ruby and heads into the house against the protests of Kim. But it's not Ruby. However, there is a massive party going on. Everyone starts getting angry, and Aicha tells them to step back. She calls for backup.

Cecilie and Mike are at a dinner. Ramsus gives a speech.

Viggo tries to give Angel his birthday money. She appears to refuse.

At the dinner, Rasmus tells Cecilie she shouldn’t tell the police about the pregnancy test. He says she needs to be loyal. He says he's worried the press will get hold of the information. He lays a hand on her shoulder, which comes across as a threat.