Secrets We Keep episode 4 recap: Mike becomes the prime suspect

Secrets We Keep is a new Nordic noir drama on Netflix. Mike becomes the prime suspect as Cecilie fears her husband is behind Ruby's disappearance.

Episode 4 opens with Mike going for a run (people seem to like running in Denmark!). Cecilie confronts Mike over the fact that he was texting Ruby. Mike taunts her that she's jealous. He denies getting Ruby pregnant and calls her "crazy".

Aicha is in the woods where Ruby’s bag was found. Mike and Rasmus are watching their sons wrestling. Rasmus pulls Mike outside to talk about the fact that Ruby’s bag has been found. “That's not good,” says Rasmus. Rasmus asks Mike if he knows anything about what happened to Ruby, and Mike denies it. Oscar shows Viggo a video, he says he won't post it to the group, but Viggo should see it. A woman can be heard sounding distressed, but we don’t see what happened.

Cecilie has concerns about her husband (Image credit: Netflix)

Mike is a rapist

Aicha looks at the contents of Ruby's bag. She finds some kind of receipt from a fancy hotel. Aicha heads to the spa resort. It's very lavish. One of the waiters, Anton, recognises Ruby. He says she came with a man who drives a Porsche Taycan Turbo.

Cecilie subbathes. A drone flies above her, she seems disturbed.

Angel is in church. Afterwards, Angel is with her friends talking about Ruby. Angel suggests they try and start a search party as the police don’t seem to be getting anywhere.

Angel tells Cecilie they're starting a search party for Ruby, and she knows something is wrong. Cecilie agrees to help.

Oscar, who seems unhinged, pretends that he’s about to shoot an arrow at Viggo.

Viggo is in bed watching a violent and abusive video. Cecilie comes into the room. He wants Angel, but she's not around, and Cecilie offers to lie next to him. But he doesn’t seem keen, and she leaves.

Huge reveal. The police discover the car identified by the waiter is most probably Mike’s and that Mike has a rape conviction! The crime happened 23 years ago.

Cecilie drops Viggo off at school and runs into Kat. They talk about how Angel has organised a search for Ruby. Kat’s car is blocking the road, and she gets beeped. Kat gives the driver the finger and drives off after agreeing to join the search for Ruby.

Aicha suspects Mike (Image credit: Netflix)

At the search, Kat says sometimes the police attend searches because some killers like returning to the scene of their crime. Cecilie isn't impressed by her comment. Aicha is at the search and she talks to the Priest. The Priest reveals that Ruby feared she was pregnant and that she said she'd been raped. The Priest continued, she mentioned abortion, but that wasn’t an option with her faith. Incredibly, The Priest advised her to talk to the man who raped her. Aicha is stunned by this advice.

Back at the police station, Aicha says Mike is their prime suspect. She suggests that after killing Ruby, Mike dumped the bag in the woods to make it look like the attack happened there. Mike has an obvious motive. Aicha's boss looks worried about the fact that Mike is a top lawyer.

Cecilie tells Kat about Mike's messages to Ruby. Aicha’s boss says she should go to speak to Cecilie to see if she will say what Mike was doing on the evening Ruby vanished. Cecilie is about to leave the woods when one of the searchers asks her to say hi to Mike as he was always so nice to Ruby!

Angel and her mates are at a karaoke bar. Angel looks reflective.

The next day, she takes Viggo to school. We see him alone on his phone. At her fab office, Cecilie gets a call from Aicha asking her to meet up. The pair meet and Cecilie recalls how they spent the evening with Ruby, Angel, Oscar, and Viggo on the night Ruby vanished. She explains that Kat came after dinner. She can’t recall when Mike got back from work. Cecilie gets upset about Aicha asking questions about Mike. She asks if this is about his criminal record. And she says Mike admitted what he’d done in court.

She says that Mike got back half an hour after the others left. But then we go back to the night of Ruby's disappearance, showing her taking sleeping pills, so she couldn’t have known. Aicha tells Cecilie that Mike was seen with Ruby at a posh hotel a couple of times over the summer.

At home, Cecilie is crying when Mike comes back. Mike says he had a coffee with Ruby, that's all. They argue and Cecile points out Mike has raped a woman before. Mike is angry and says he was at work.

Mike goes to a hotel for the night.

Aicha gets a call, a body has been found in the water, which looks like Ruby. Aicha drives to the scene. Cecilie looks distressed as she sees emergency vehicles whizz by. We see what could be Ruby’s body.