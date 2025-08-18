TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, August 19, including the next episode of In Flight

Here's our TV tonight picks for Tuesday, August 19 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

In Flight, C4, 9 pm

It’s already been a dizzying ride. So far, flight attendant Jo (Katherine Kelly) has been coerced by a violent gang into illegally smuggling heroin in order to stop her son Sonny being killed in the Bulgarian jail where he’s serving time for a murder he didn’t commit.

But when Sonny loses his appeal – thanks to menacing gang leader Cormac spooking the witness – Jo realises the only way out is to play Cormac (Stuart Martin) at his own game. What follows is a high-stakes plan involving guns, break-ins, stolen cash and one final drugs run. But the biggest twist is yet to come…

The Big Pound Shop Swap, C4, 8 pm

Denise Van Outen travels to the Midlands this week to meet busy farming family the Osbornes, who sacrifice their usual luxury supermarket and subscription shops for a deep dive into the wares offered by discount chains. Mum Kimberley gets expert help after some lacklustre beauty buys, before hosting a kids’ party using only products from the cut-price retailers. Will it be child’s play?

The Great British Sewing Bee, BBC1, 9 pm

"I've never sewn for kids, but how hard can it be? You just makes things smaller." That’s the appraisal of one sewer as we enter Kids’ Week, but it’s actually rather trickier than that as judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant set a Transformation challenge to turn maternity clothes into playwear and a Made to Measure inspired by childhood dreams. Before that is a Sewing Bee first as the Pattern challenge – overseen by adaptive fashion designer Victoria Jenkins – is to create dungarees designed for wearers with specific conditions and access needs.

Jasper Carrott Night, BBC4, 9 pm

Having turned 80 in March, the Brummie funnyman was due a tribute, and BBC4 obliges. New documentary Jasper Carrott Remembers is followed by 2012 stand-up and sketch show The One Jasper Carrott (9.30pm), a compilation of 1999 series Jasper Carrott: Back to the Front (10.10pm) and Wogan with Sue Lawley from 1988 (11.10pm). Bostin!