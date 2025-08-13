The Blame: cast, plot and everything we know

Michelle Keegan leads an all-star cast in The Blame, an upcoming ITV drama that dives into the secrets, suspicion and systemic corruption of a quiet town.

Keegan plays DI Emma Crane, who begins an investigation with her partner DI Tom Radley (Douglas Booth) after the mysterious death of a teenage girl.

The six-part series, which boasts a stellar support cast including Ian Hart and Ceallach Spellman, is based on the debut novel of the same name by Charlotte Langley. It will be adapted for the screen by Megan Gallagher.

"Megan is such a wonderful and clever writer," said ITV's Director of Drama, Polly Hill. "The Blame is a brilliant new crime thriller full of surprising twists and a compelling investigation that also cleverly tackles police corruption, exploitation and misogyny as the thriller unravels."

Here's everything we know about The Blame...

ITV has confirmed The Blame is scheduled to begin filming in and around London in the summer of 2025.

As such, we think it will probably premiere on ITV at some point in 2026. We'll let you know as soon as a broadcast date is confirmed.

The Blame plot

The six-part series is set in the town of Wakestead, which is rocked by the murder of a teenage girl. An official synopsis from ITV reads as follows...

"The series begins when the body of teenage figure skater Sophie Madsen is discovered, sending shockwaves through the town of Wakestead.

"As DI Emma Crane (Keegan) and DI Tom Radley (Booth) dig deeper, what starts as a tragic death, spirals into a tangled web of lies, institutional cover-ups, and moral compromise.

"As the clock ticks and trust fractures, Crane must navigate both a murder investigation and the treacherous politics inside her own team."

The Blame cast

Michelle Keegan leads the cast as DI Emma Crane. Viewers will recognise her from recent roles as nurse Kate Thorne in Ten Pound Poms, Brassic and Fool Me Once.

She stars alongside Douglas Booth (And Then There Were None, That Dirty Black Bag and The Sandman), who plays her partner, DI Radley

The rest of the cast is as follows...

Ian Hart (The Responder, The Last Kingdom) plays DCI Kenneth Walker.

Nathan Mensah plays DC Lewis

Nigel Boyle (Line of Duty, Peaky Blinders) is digital forensic technician Brett Shergill.

Joe Armstrong (Gentleman Jack, Black Mirror) plays ice-skating coach Kyle Frasier.

Matilda Freeman (How to get to heaven from Belfast, Passenger) plays Sophie Madsen

Gavin Spokes (House of the Dragon, Slow Horses) plays DC Joel Stevens.

Josh Bolt (Masters of the Air, Last Tango in Halifax) plays DC Douglas James.

Ceallach Spellman (Cheaters, White Lines) PC Callum Drummond.

The Blame trailer

With filming yet to begin, there's no trailer for this one just yet. We'll be sure to post it here as soon as it lands.