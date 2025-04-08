Ten Pound Poms season 3: everything we know so far

Ten Pound Poms season 3 could be on the cards following the huge success of the first two series of Danny Brocklehurst's drama.

The first season of Ten Pound Poms followed the fortunes of a group of Brits who traveled to Australia in search of new lives as part of an assisted migration scheme during the 1950s. However, once there, they soon realised they'd been mis-sold their new adventure and life wasn't always easier in the sunshine.

Ten Pound Poms season 2 saw us reunited with all our series favourites as Kate, Terry and Annie continued their quest for happiness in Australia... but this time around heartbreak and shocking confessions were on the cards.

After the series was left on a huge cliffhanger, it seems likely we could be getting a third season... especially if the cast has anything to do with it!

Faye Marsay, who plays Annie, told us that she hopes there are more series on the way: "I think the idea is that we continue with it. I'd certainly be interested in going back and seeing where Annie goes. But actors aren't privy to what's going on behind the scenes. Hopefully, we'll see!"

While Michelle Keegan, who plays Kate, added: "It's a great job, and we'll feel very lucky to be a part of it!"

Here is everything you need to know about Ten Pound Poms season 3...

We are still waiting for the official confirmation from the BBC that a third series is on the way, so a release date is a little while off.

As soon as we have any information on when we might see the show return, we will update this guide.

The drama is a co-production with Stan, which will likely air the series in Australia.

Ten Pound Poms season 3 plot

The Ten Pound Poms season 2 ending left us on a huge cliffhanger, so it seems likely that a third series will answer the burning question about what will happen to Pattie's daughter, Mary.

The end of season 2 saw Pattie fighting against her baby being put up for adoption after conman Benny Bates reported her to the Child Welfare Office for being an unwed mother. The end of the episode saw Pattie in court, where she made her plea to keep Mary with her. The judge, however, announced that in Australia, they have strict laws and that Mary must be put up for adoption.

However, there was a silver lining because he said he would allow Terry and Annie to adopt their granddaughter so that she could remain in the family. When he asks Pattie if this is something she would agree to, the episode ended, leaving us wondering what will happen next. Hopefully, a third season will reveal what decision she makes!

Kate and Robbie also reunited in the final epsiode of the last series after he narrowly avoided being tricked into marriage by Mandy, a past fling who had claimed to be carrying his baby. Could we see their romance move into marriage in season 3?

We also saw Ron and Maggie's fledgling romance end after he was arrested and had all his privileges taken away - but perhaps there is hope for a brighter future for them both if a third series is announced.

There was also doom and gloom for JJ and his British girlfriend Shelia after her estranged husband, Bill, wormed his way out of being caught for fraud by getting her locked back up in a psychiatric hospital just weeks after JJ had rescued her. Will JJ be forced to rescue Sheila for a second time?

Ten Pound Poms season 3 cast

It is thought that most of the cast would return for a new series, meaning we could see British stars Michelle Keegan (Fool Me Once, Brassic), Faye Marsay (Game of Thrones, Black Mirror) and Warren Brown (The Responder, Luther) all reprise their lead roles.

We could also see Nic English return as Kate's love interest, Robbie.

Other stars who could be returning are Rob Collins (Mystery Road; Firebite) as Ron, Leon Ford (Elvis; The Light Between Oceans) as Bill, Stephen Curry (Hounds Of Love; The Castle) as JJ, Hattie Hook (Savage River; Of An Age) as Pattie, Finn Treacy (The Portable Door; Young Rock) as Peter, Emma Hamilton (The Tudors; Mr Selfridge) as Sheila and Cheree Cassidy (Underbelly, The Time of Our Lives) as Marlene.

It remains to be seen if Marcus Graham will be back as dodgy landlord Benny Bates after he finally got his comeuppance in the final episode of season 2.

We could also see season 2 newcomers Sam Delich (Ray), Maya Stange (Maggie Skinner), Tommy James Green (Padraia) and Clare Hughes (Birdie) return for another series.

As soon as we get any casting information, we will update this guide.

Is there a trailer for Ten Pound Poms season 3?

No, sadly it is far too early for a trailer, but as soon as one is released by the BBC we will update this guide.