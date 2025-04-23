Colin From Accounts season 3: cast, plot and everything we know

It is official - Colin From Accounts season 3 is on the way after the brilliant Australian comedy by Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer has been greenlit for another series.

Confirming the news, Patrick and Harriet issued a joint Instagram post. Alongside some hilarious pictures from their brainstorming session, they told fans: "It's officially green lit, so now we just have to write it. Shouldn't be too difficult. Got some pretty solid starting points."

Colin From Accounts season 1 landed on our screens back in 2022 and since then, fans have fallen in love with Ashley, Gordon and their furry friend, Colin. And with Colin From Accounts season 2 ending on a huge cliffhanger, fans can't wait to see what hilarious dramas are on the cards for the couple...

Here is everything we know about Colin From Accounts season 3...

We are still waiting for a release date to be announced, but with the show still in early production stages, it is unlikely to be before 2026. However, we will update this guide when a release date is confirmed.

If the first two seasons are anything to go by, it is likely that there will be eight episodes, which will be available on BBC Two and as a box set on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

The comedy will also return to streaming service Paramount Plus in the US and if you are in Australia, you will be able to watch the series on Binge or Foxtel.

Colin From Accounts season 3 plot

The first two seasons saw real-life couple Ashley (played by Harriet Dyer, The Invisible Man, No Activity) and Gordon (played by former Home and Away favorite Patrick Brammall) share an on/off romance after they had a road accident involving a dog. The pair then won the hearts of viewers as they navigated life with Colin, their new canine friend, and after losing him once, they aren't about to make the same mistake again.

After the second season ended with Gordon's awkward proposal to Ashley at Megan and Rumi’s wedding, it is likely that the third season will address the couple's future. Will this be a hilarious blunder that the pair laugh about for years to come, or has Gordon's ill-timed declaration of love put an end to two seasons of romance?

“We liked that it could be either,” Harriet Dyer told Variety. “We liked that it could be something they get through and just another like, ‘that was messy.’ Or maybe it’s seismic. Maybe they don’t get over it, and then there’s an opportunity to find each other again.”

Patrick added that they hoped that the cliffhanger ending would pave the way for a third season, and it turns out their plan worked! “We wrote that ending partly because it amused us and partly to force their hand out!"

Colin From Accounts season 3 cast

Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall will be back as Ashley and Gordon, and as well as starring in the show, the pair also write the comedy and are executive producers, and will do the same for the third season.

As well as starring as Ethan Black in Home and Away, Australian actor Patrick Brammall has also had roles in Glitch, No Activity, Call Your Mother, Offspring and Upper Middle Bogan.

Harriet Dyer previously played Sadie in the series American Auto. She has also been in The InBetween, The Invisible Man, The Other Guy, Love Child, No Activity and Kiki and Kitty.

Chiara and Brett are thought to be returning. (Image credit: BBC/Paramount/© 2022 CBS)

Although we are still waiting for confirmation on whether the rest of the cast will be returning for the second season, it is thought that Helen Thomson (Elvis, Irreverent) will return as Ashley's overbearing mum, Lynelle and Emma Harvie (Frayed, The Let Down) will come back as Ashley's best friend Megan.

Genevieve Hegney (The Little Death, Devil’s Dust) is thought to be back as Gordon's friend and colleague Chiara, Michael Logo (Love Me, Why Are You Like This) as Brett and potentially Tai Hara (Home & Away, Madam Secretary) as Ashley's ex James.

Is there a trailer for Colin From Accounts season 3?

Not yet, but we do have an announcement trailer that recently dropped, sharing the exciting news that a third series has been confirmed..