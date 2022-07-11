How to watch Elvis 2022

Elvis is back in the building (well, movie theaters at least), as the music legend is the subject of an all new biopic from director Baz Luhrmann, appropriately titled Elvis. The movie released on June 24 and if you haven’t seen it yet we’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch it right here, including when it is coming to streaming services.

Where to watch Elvis

How to watch Elvis in movie theaters

As of right now, Elvis is playing exclusively in movie theaters around the world. Over the last few years, many film fans have gotten accustomed to being able to watch blockbusters on streaming services, at the same time or instead of in movie theaters. But almost all of the big Hollywood new movies in 2022 are getting their first runs exclusively in theaters once again.

If you want to see where and when Elvis is playing near you, you can check your local movie theaters’ websites to see if they are showing the movie or use a resource like Fandango (opens in new tab), which can show you where and when Elvis is playing in your area.

If you make frequent trips to the movies you might want to look into movie theater subscription/membership deals to make extra savings on your movie-going habit. Many US and UK theater chains provide specialized packages that offer moviegoers a flat-rate monthly cost to see multiple movies in a month, discounted/free tickets, deals on concessions and more.

Can you stream Elvis in the US?

Elvis is not available to stream at this time, but... we know when it will be. In the US, at least. Elvis 2022 heads to HBO Max, for its streaming debut, on Monday, August 8, which is about six weeks after the movie debuted in movie theaters.

You’ll need an HBO Max subscription to watch it, but you'll be able to get it on both of the HBO Max subscription plans (with with ads and ad-free).

You can also pre-order Elvis for digital rental from Prime Video (opens in new tab) and Google Play but, since it costs $24.99, it probably makes more sense to sign up for an HBO Max subscription (opens in new tab). The ad-supported HBO Max plan is $9.99 per month and you can cancel anytime. Much better value.

What streaming service has Elvis in the UK?

There are no confirmed streaming plans for the UK at this time. But the ongoing deal between WarnerMedia (owner of HBO Max) and Sky TV in the UK, means that it's likely Sky Cinema (on Sky TV) will be the first UK streaming service to get Elvis.

In the meantime, the Elvis movie should be available to rent online around the same time as its move to streaming in the US (so around August 5), but as soon as we know more we'll update the dates.

How to watch the Elvis 1968 comeback special

If you've already seen Elvis, you'll know that the King’s 1968 comeback special is a big part of the movie. It was supposed to be a corny Christmas show, complete with Elvis wearing a reindeer cardigan and shilling Christmas merchandise but producer Steve Binder convinced Presley to squeeze into his leather and return to his rock and roll roots. It represented a turning point for Presley after years of mediocrity and relaunched his musical career.

For Elvis fans that are keen to watch the original, the 1968 Comeback Special is available to rent online on Apple TV and on Prime Video.

What else you need to know about Elvis the movie

Elvis, which stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as his controversial manager Colonel Tom Parker (meet the rest of the Elvis cast here), is a "Certified Fresh" movie on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). What to Watch’s Elvis review gives it 3.5 stars out of 5.

The movie is rated PG-13 in the US and 12A in the UK. It has a runtime of two hours and 39 minutes.

Watch the Elvis trailer below.