Amidst all the 2025 summer blockbusters comes Eddington, a modern-western dark comedy from director Ari Aster and A24. If that has you intrigued and wanting to check the movie out, we’re here to help you find the best way to watch Eddington right now.

Aster has been behind the horror hits Hereditary and Midsommar, but he's tried his hand in a different genre with Eddington. You can be sure though that he is keeping his unique perspective for this story, which will certainly make Eddington a movie with plenty of talking points.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Eddington.

How to watch Eddington in movie theaters

Eddington is now playing exclusively in US movie theaters. If you’re in the UK, the wait for Eddington continues until August 22.

To find exactly when and where Eddington is playing on the big screen near you, a great resource to use is Fandango. Available as a website and mobile app, Fandango provides all of the movie theaters in your area where the movie is playing and available showtimes. You can also purchase your Eddington ticket directly on the platform.

Another option to find all the info you need and get your ticket for Eddington is with movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. Particularly useful if you have a specific movie theater you like to visit, these programs not only keep you up to date with what’s playing, but also give you chances to save some money with free, discounted and monthly allotment of tickets. There are also often deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks. These programs are offered by a range of US and UK-based movie theater chains.

Is Eddington streaming?

No, you can’t stream Eddington at this time.

Again, Eddington is playing exclusively in movie theaters, so you can’t watch it at home, via either streaming or on-demand. At this time, we don’t have any details on when that will change, but there’s every expectation that it will first be made available at home to buy or rent on digital on-demand platforms.

As far as its eventual streaming plans, the expectation is that the movie will make its streaming premiere on HBO Max in the US and where the platform is available, just as all recent A24 movies have.

We’ll update this post as official info about Eddington’s streaming plans becomes available.

What else to know about Eddington

Eddington stars Joaquin Phoenix and features a cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Deirdre O’Connell, Michael Ward and Luke Grimes. Written and directed by Aster, here is the official synopsis for Eddington:

“In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico.”

What to Watch’s Eddington review is now available if you want to know our thoughts on the movie. In terms of general consensus, Eddington has earned a “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics.

Take a sneak peek at the movie by watching the Eddington trailer directly below: