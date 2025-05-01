I can't wait to see these 13 blockbuster movies: ranking the most-anticipated movies of summer 2025

It's one of the best times of year for movie fans — the blockbuster movie season. From the start of May to the end of August, some of the biggest 2025 new movies on the docket are going to debut on the big screen; in some cases the biggest screens (IMAX). To help with you're summer viewing planning, I've arranged my personal picks for the must-see blockbuster movies of summer 2025.

The 13 movies featured below are blockbusters by the truest definition — the kind of movies that absolutely have to be seen on the big screen, and in all cases are only going to be available in movie theaters upon their initial release (no streaming exclusives, though admittedly I am excited about Happy Gilmore 2 this summer). Of course, there are alternative summer movies for those not as interested in these big-budget popcorn flicks, but I'll get to those in a separate list.

But enough with the preamble, let's get to the blockbuster movies that you're not going to want to miss out on this summer:

13. Jurassic World Rebirth

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey in Jurassic World Rebirth (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

In my head I have this great affinity for the Jurassic Park franchise, but in reality the only one that I truly love is Steven Spielberg's 1993 original. And yet, even as every attempt since has mostly paled in comparison to one of Spielberg's masterpieces, we're going for it again with Jurassic World Rebirth — and darn it if I'm not intrigued. Gareth Edwards (The Creator) as director is a fun choice, and Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali are good stars to have attached. I know the history, but there's enough ingredients to have me curious if someone other than Spielberg can make a truly memorable Jurassic Park movie.

Jurassic World Rebirth releases in movie theaters worldwide on July 2.

12. Nobody 2

Bob Odenkirk in Nobody 2 (Image credit: Allen Fraser/Universal Pictures)

Despite good reviews ("Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes) Nobody was a movie that came out and then I honestly kind of forgot about as it arrived just before the world truly started to open back up in 2021. However, the Bob Odenkirk-led action movie is getting a second chance with a sequel, Nobody 2. For those that don't know, Odenkirk plays a family man whose past as a trained killer is brought back to the forefront; think an everyman John Wick with more comedy. I love Odenkirk, so I'm thrilled to watch him kick people's butts again and hopefully generate a bonafide box office hit.

Nobody 2 releases in movie theaters worldwide on August 15.

11. Hurry up Tomorrow

Jenna Ortega and The Weeknd in Hurry Up Tomorrow (Image credit: Andrew Cooper/Hurry Up Tomorrow)

Hurry Up Tomorrow, a dark psychological thriller, isn't your typical summer blockbuster, but when the movie is also a mini concert featuring performances from The Weeknd, people are probably going to show up. However, the reasons that I am interested in checking out Hurry Up Tomorrow are everyone else involved in the movie. Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, two of the more interesting young stars in Hollywood in my opinion, play opposite The Weeknd (credited with his real name, Abel Tesfaye). Then behind the camera is Trey Edward Shults, whose Waves and It Comes at Night were strong opening efforts by the young filmmaker.

Hurry Up Tomorrow releases in movie theaters worldwide on May 16.

10. The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Image credit: Marvel)

I opted to only include one of Marvel's two summer blockbuster movies on this list. While I like a lot of the individuals in Thunderbolts and it could be fun, I've seen all of those characters before so it's nothing overly new for me.

Whereas The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the first time we're getting these iconic characters in the MCU, the movie is taking place in a different decade than any Marvel movie has and it appears to be taking place in one of the different universes across the MCU's multiverse. Long story short, it's offering something fresh, which feels like what's been missing from Marvel of late. Now the interesting question is if they can crack the code and make a Fantastic Four movie that everyone likes, a feat that's been elusive thus far.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases in movie theaters worldwide on July 25.

9. 28 Years Later

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Alfie Williams in 28 Years Later (Image credit: Miya Mizuno/Sony Pictures)

Danny Boyle and Alex Garland return to the zombie franchise that they started for 28 Years Later. While the years don't line up perfectly (it's been 23 years since the original movie), the love for this franchise has persisted and fans are undoubtedly excited to see what has happened in the world of the film nearly three decades after the outbreak.

A new cast (headlined by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes) will also make for some intrigue as we find out what people have had to do to survive in apocalyptic Britain.

28 Years Later releases in movie theaters worldwide on June 20.

8. Karate Kid: Legends

Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang and Jackie Chan in Karate Kid: Legends (Image credit: Jonathan Wenk/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The Karate Kid has truly become a generational franchise, combining those of us who grew up loving the original movies from the 1980s and early 1990s with those who discovered Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso from his time on Netflix's Cobra Kai. Add martial arts legend Jackie Chan, who also has ties to the franchise with 2010's The Karate Kid, and Karate Kid: Legends is going to have something for everyone who is fan of the martial arts franchise, bringing movie fans from Gen X to Gen Z together.

Karate Kid: Legends releases in movie theaters worldwide on May 30.

7. How to Train Your Dragon

Toothless and Mason Thames in How to Train Your Dragon (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Disney has been churning out live-action remakes of their animated classic for years now, but now DreamWorks is doing the same with How to Train Your Dragon. The story of young Viking Hiccup and the dragon he befriends, Toothless, is well known at this point, but early reactions from those that saw the full movie at CinemaCon have raised my expectations. And with DreamWorks already green lighting a sequel, they clearly have hope in it too. Let's see if DreamWorks can succeed where Disney has struggled in recent years.

How to Train Your Dragon releases in movie theaters worldwide on June 13.

6. M3GAN 2.0

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

I was honestly surprised by how much fun I had watching M3GAN back in January 2023. It was such a great blend of horror and comedy, with the pair of performers that play M3GAN nailing the role. With that success comes a move from the early days of the year to summer blockbuster territory, and a raised level of excitement from movie fans. The trailer for M3GAN 2.0 looks like it keeps the fun coming as M3GAN is brought back to protect Cady from a new android.

M3GAN 2.0 releases in movie theaters worldwide on June 27.

5. Superman

David Corenswet in Superman (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

For so long there was only on Superman on the big screen, Christopher Reeve. But in the last 20 years, we've gotten three: Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), Henry Cavill (Man of Steel and Justice League movies) and now David Corenswet in James Gunn's Superman. It's not an easy mantle to take on (as evidenced by the rotating actors), but as Gunn's DC film universe gets underway, Superman is undoubtedly going to be critical to its success. The potential impacts of all that are part of my interest in this movie. The other is that, after nearly two decades of Marvel domination, it would be fun to see if Superman can fly in and give us something new to root for in the superhero genre.

Superman releases in movie theaters worldwide on July 11.

4. Ballerina

Ana de Armas in Ballerina (Image credit: Larry D. Horricks/Lionsgate)

Technically speaking, the movie's official title is From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, which is a mouthful. But despite trying to shoe horn the established franchise into the title, there's a lot to get excited about with Ballerina. Ana de Armas has proven she has plenty of action chops, and we get to see the return of favorites like Ian McShane, Lance Reddick and Anjelica Huston as we see another side of the John Wick universe; oh, and Keanu Reeves returns to play John Wick, as this story takes place somewhere in the timeline of the first four John Wick movies. But I'm ready for a new action hero to take over Wick's mantle, and de Armas could do just that.

Ballerina releases in movie theaters worldwide on June 6.

3. Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Greg Tarzan Davis, Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

While no mission has proven to be impossible yet for Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt, they have been pretty consistently thrilling, thanks in large part to Cruise's willingness to do some outrageous stunts. Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning certainly looks to deliver more in that category, but for the last time. By all indications, after nearly 30 years, this is going to be the last Mission: Impossible movie starring Cruise. You can bet they're going to pull out all the stops for this one.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning releases in US movie theaters on May 23; releases in the UK on May 21.

2. The Naked Gun

Liam Neeson in The Naked Gun (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

I'm usually not one for seemingly unnecessary reboots of iconic movies, so the idea of a new The Naked Gun movie at first glance would not have been a movie I'd put as my second most anticipated movie of the summer season.

However, the combination of Liam Neeson starring (who is funnier than some people may think), recent outrageous comedy gems Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping's Akiva Schaffer directing and Seth MacFarlane producing is enough to get me excited for this. It helps that the movie is honoring the original comedy franchise rather than trying to straight up remake it, as Neeson plays Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen's Frank Drebin, which leads to one of the best bits in the movie's trailer.

The Naked Gun releases in movie theaters worldwide on August 1.

1. F1

Damson Idris and Brad Pitt in F1 (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Three years ago, Joseph Kosinski helped reinvigorate people's love for going to the movies with Top Gun: Maverick, which in addition to building on a beloved classic, was perfect for the big screen with his masterfully crafted aerial sequences that made you feel like you were flying inside the cockpit with Tom Cruise.

So I am 100% going to be in movie theaters to watch what the director does when he puts audiences in the driver's seat of an F1 race car in the new movie, F1. Sure, I can definitely see more than a couple of similarities from the F1 trailer and Top Gun: Maverick in terms of plot/character, but if the Brad Pitt movie can produce a similar, exhilarating experience, then we should count ourselves lucky.

F1 releases in movie theaters worldwide on June 27.