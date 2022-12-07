M3GAN: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the horror movie

M3GAN is heading to cinemas in just a few months. Are you scared yet?

M3GAN is hitting our screens early next year, with the titular doll here to be "your new best friend," which is already concerning from the get-go.

With horror dolls like Annabelle and Chucky dominating popular culture, what will M3GAN bring to the table. The upcoming spooky movie is directed by Housebound's Gerard Johnson, with Blumhouse's Jason Blum and Saw and Annabelle director James Wan serving as producers, so there are some big horror names attached to the project.

Fans are already hyped about M3GAN after the doll has gone viral on Twitter, with many people reposting clips of the doll dancing and generating a lot of buzz.

James Wan spoke to Empire (opens in new tab) about the movie where he described it as "Annabelle meets The Terminator." If that isn't enough to intrigue you, you can read even more below...

M3GAN releases theatrically on January 6 in the US and January 13 in the UK, one of the first new movies of 2023.

So far there's no word on when or where the movie will be available on streaming sites, but we'll let you know if that changes.

M3GAN plot

The official plot for M3GAN is:

"The story follows Gemma (Allison Williams), a brilliant roboticist at a toy company who uses artificial intelligence to develop the Model 3 Generative Android (M3GAN), a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally.

"After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece Katie, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype — a decision that has unimaginable consequences."

M3GAN was written by Akela Cooper, with the story originally conceived of by James Wan.

M3GAN cast

M3GAN is voiced by Jenna Davis and Katie is played by Violet McGraw. (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Get Out star Allison Williams leads the M3GAN cast as Gemma, a roboticist who gains custody of her niece Katie, played by The Haunting of Hill House's Violet McGraw, so the film's two central cast members are are very familiar with the horror genre.

As for M3GAN herself, the creepy android is voiced by Jenna Davis, a singer, actor and YouTuber. This is her first time delving into the horror genre.

Additional cast includes Brian Jordan Alvarez as Cole, Jen Van Epps as Tess, Stephane Garneau-Monten as Kurt, Arlo Green as Ryan and Michael Saccente as Greg, as well as Ronnie Chieng.

M3GAN trailer

The M3GAN trailer has got everyone talking, which means it's done its job. In it, we're introduced to the film's cast and of course, M3GAN herself, who seems fairly normal at first, hanging out with Katie and even busting some dance moves, but it soon turns into absolute carnage.

The trailer also features a horror-themed remix of It’s Nice to Have a Friend by Taylor Swift, and you can take a look below...

Another trailer is set to the tune of a Billie Eilish track. Check it out here:

M3GAN director

Gerard Johnstone is the director of M3GAN. This is Johnstone's first major movie, with his previous credits include directing multiple episodes of the TV shows The New Legends of Monkey, Terry Teo and The Jaquie Brown Diaries. His previous sole movie credits was the 2014 horror movie Housebond.