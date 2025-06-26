M3GAN was something of a surprise hit when it came out in the early days of 2023, but it soon became a hit, both at the box office and online. So many fans have been anticipating the horror/dark comedy sequel, and we’re here to help meet that by providing everything you need to know about how to watch M3GAN 2.0 right now.

For anyone that needs a brief refresher, M3GAN centers on robotic engineer Gemma (Allison Williams) who comes to care for her niece Cady (Violet McGraw) after a tragic accident. Wanting to help Cady, Gemma creates the android M3GAN and programs her to protect Cady. But that M3GAN ends up taking her directive too far and then must be stopped.

You can watch M3GAN on the Starz app or via digital on-demand if you want to catch up with it. But in terms of the sequel, here’s what you need to know on when, where and to watch M3GAN 2.0.

How to watch M3GAN 2.0 in movie theaters

M3GAN 2.0 is now playing exclusively in movie theaters worldwide.

To find out when and where M3GAN 2.0 is playing in your area, check out the movie’s official website or Fandango. On either site you’ll be able to see all of the movie theaters in your area where the movie is playing and the available showtimes. You can purchase your M3GAN 2.0 ticket ahead of time through either site as well.

If you have a particular movie theater that you like to attend, there’s another option that not only will give you the information on how to watch M3GAN 2.0, but also potentially save some money on a ticket. Movie theater membership and subscription programs (offered by various US and UK movie theater chains) often provide free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets for visitors to enjoy, as well as additional perks like concession deals.

Is M3GAN 2.0 streaming?

No, you can’t stream M3GAN 2.0 right now, as the movie is still only playing in movie theaters.

While we don’t have any confirmed details right now, we can make strong educated guesses on a couple of things. First, M3GAN 2.0 will likely be made available first on digital on-demand platforms, allowing viewers the chance to buy or rent the movie. Then, when it does make its way to a major streaming service, US viewers almost certainly see it stream on Peacock, where Universal movies like it typically land.

We’ll update this post as more info about M3GAN 2.0’s at-home viewing plans are announced.

What else to know about M3GAN 2.0

Williams, McGraw and the original combo of actresses that played M3GAN — Jenna Davis as the voice and Amie Donald as the M3GAN we see on screen — are all back for the sequel. So is director Gerard Johnstone, who also wrote the script for the sequel. Here is the official synopsis:

“Two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went rogue and embarked on a murderous (and impeccably choreographed) rampage and was subsequently destroyed, M3GAN’s creator Gemma has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of A.I. Meanwhile, Gemma’s niece Cady, now 14, has become a teenager, rebelling against Gemma’s overprotective rules.

“Unbeknownst to them, the underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia, the ultimate killer infiltration spy. But as Amelia’s self-awareness increases, she becomes decidedly less interested in taking orders from humans. Or in keeping them around.

“With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realizes that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal. As their paths collide, the original A.I icon is about to meet her match.”

New to the cast are Ivanna Sakhno, Aristotle Athari, Timm Sharp and Jermaine Clement.

See what critics are saying about M3GAN 2.0 by checking out the movie’s Rotten Tomatoes score. But get a sneak peek at the movie directly below by watching its trailer: