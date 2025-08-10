Hulu's Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil gives true-crime docs a Silence of the Lambs-esque twist

Few movies have freaked yours truly out quite like The Silence of the Lambs—in case you somehow missed it these past four decades, the 1991 Jonathan Demme-directed horror classic stars a spine-chilling Anthony Hopkins as the captured cannibalistic murderer Hannibal Lecter, whose homicidal insights are sought out by young FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) to help hunt down a serial killer known as "Buffalo Bill" (Ted Levine). While the psychological thriller is filled with terrifying scenes, none are quite as hair-raising as the one-on-one interrogations between Starling and Lecter, with the former bravely trying to get inside the mind of a monster.

And the only thing scarier than fiction is real life. At the center of Hulu's new true-crime docuseries Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil is a very The Silence of the Lambs-esque premise: A series of conversations between the notorious American serial killer Ted Bundy and investigator Robert Keppel that took place while the murderer was serving on death row in Florida from 1984 to 1989, in the hopes of catching the Green River Killer, a phantom who murdered 49 women in the same Seattle area where Bundy claimed many of his victims a decade earlier.

Bundy's own crimes have been heavily documented over the decades, from Netflix's Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes to HBO Max's Ted Bundy: Mind of a Monster to Prime Video's Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer. But the new six-part Hulu doc, which premiered on August 7, has a unique perspective in that it contextualizes Bundy's horrific actions and uses his twisted expertise to delve deeper into serial killer psychology as a whole.

And just like in Demme's drama, it's those unsettling direct conversations between the killer and the detective that provide the real horror, with their cat-and-mouse talks playing out until Bundy's execution in January 1989.

"Exclusive elements in the form of never-before-heard audio tapes and interviews combine to make Ted Bundy: Dialogue With the Devil the definitive deep dive into one of history’s darkest minds—seen through the steadfast gaze of the detective who refused to look away," per the streamer.

You can tune into Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil exclusively on Hulu. Current subscription options on Hulu include the "With Ads" plan for $9.99 per month or the commercial-free "No Ads" plan for $18.99 per month. The service also offers a 30-day free trial, so new subscribers can watch the Bundy-based docuseries for free.

Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil before tuning into the gripping new docuseries on Hulu.