How to watch Twisted Metal season 2 online or on TV from around the world

After its exciting first season, Twisted Metal season 2 harks a lot closer to the video game it's based on, and you can watch episodes from Thursday, July 31.

Twisted Metal stars Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz as delivery drivers in a post-apocalyptic America, with Anthony Carrigan joining the cast in this season.

The second season of Twisted Metal sees the drivers engage in a demolition derby tournament which will see... well, metal twist. Fans of the games the show is from, will know that this is the premise of the titles.

So here's how to watch Twisted Metal season 2 from around the world.

How to watch Twisted Metal season 2 in the US

If you live in the US, you'll be able to watch Twisted Metal season 2 by using the streaming service Peacock. This is also where the first season can be watched.

A subscription to Peacock costs $7.99 per month for its ad-supported tier or an extra $6 for ad-free streaming on the Premium Plus.

So when can you watch Twisted Metal season 2? Well that's the question. Either two or three episodes land each Thursday starting on Thursday, July 31 until all 12 are out.

Here's the full release schedule:

PRSRPNT — Thursday, July 1 DOLF4C3 — Thursday, July 1 T3STDRV — Thursday, July 1 LZGTBZY — Thursday, August 7 ONURMRK — Thursday, August 7 MKAW1SH — Thursday, August 14 H1TNRVN — Thursday, August 14 SDDNDTH — Thursday, August 21 VAVAVUM — Thursday, August 21 M4YH3M — Thursday, August 28 OHLYNTE — Thursday, August 28 NUY3ARZ — Thursday, August 28

How to watch Twisted Metal season 2 in the UK

While the first season was a little tricky to see in the UK at first, Twisted Metal is coming day-and-date for UK viewers.

You'll be able to see the series on Paramount Plus, where the first season was previously added too. The streamer has announced that the series will premiere on Thursday, July 31, and it's not clear whether all 12 episodes will be available to see at once, or if the series will follow the US release (above).

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at just £4.99, but that's for streaming on the ads tier. If you want to do away with ads, the £7.99 per month tier is what you need.

How to watch Twisted Metal season 2 in Australia

You can watch Twisted Metal season 2 in Australia by signing up for the streaming service Stan.

A subscription to Stan starts at $12 per month for its basic plan, but there are several other tiers which give you more simultaneous streams and screens.

The Twisted Metal season 2 episode release schedule will follow the US', and you can find that here:

How to watch Twisted Metal season 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Twisted Metal season 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!