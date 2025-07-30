Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service: is Pretty Girls Cook still open?

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his no-holds-barred approach were on the case in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode "Pretty Girls Cook," which aired on July 30.

Pretty Girls Cook is located in Philadelphia and it's known for a hearty take on homestyle American classics. It's also proudly owned and operated by Dominique Shields, who proudly promotes her Black-owned business on social media. So was Ramsay able to help Pretty Girls Cook? Is Pretty Girls Cook still open?

Pretty Girls Cook's story is featured on their Facebook page (they don't have a website): "From summertime side hustle to a popular and growing restaurant, Pretty Girls Cook has become a destination for those who love homestyle cooking with extra-special touches that are hallmarks of owner Dominique Shields' style."

Here's the description of the episode: "When Pretty Girls Cook first opened, it was an incredibly popular spot - everything on the menu sold out! So why has this restaurant with an experienced owner and chefs with advanced skillsets taken a turn? Gordon Ramsay is on the case! Gordon’s assignment: empower the owner to rediscover her passion for cooking and managing a restaurant and give her chefs the tools to succeed."

We're happy to report that Pretty Girls Cook is still open for business.

According to the Pretty Girls Cook Instagram page, the restaurant is open Thursdays through Sunday and closed Monday through Wednesday.

A post shared by Pretty Girls Cook (@yespgc) A photo posted by on

As of publication, the restaurant has a 4.2 rating on Google Reviews (with 732 reviews as of July 30).

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I went for brunch," one reviewer raved. "We were seated quickly, the waiter was nice. The food came quickly. It was delicious."

Another visitor raved that Pretty Girls Cook is "amazing" and it's "definitely the best crab cakes in Philly."

"Literally the best food I've had in Philly," another reviewer said. "And the women who work there are sweet and amazing!"

Things seem to be moving in a positive direction for Pretty Girls Cook after Gordon Ramsay's intervention.

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox. You can watch episodes on-demand on Hulu.